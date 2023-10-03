Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made by Google event 2023: From Google Pixel 8 series to Pixel Watch 2; Here's what you can expect

    This week is the Made by Google event, where we expect the company to launch the Pixel 8, 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. Here's everything you can expect at the 2023 Made by Google event.
     

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Google has made plans for its Made by Google 2023 event, which will take place on October 4 at 7:30 IST in New York. Even if Google has provided a sneak peek at the next Pixel 8 smartphones, other product launches might happen. Here is a list of what may be allegedly shown at the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4, ranging from the Google Pixel 8 to the Pixel Watch 2.

    Google Pixel 8 series

    The Pixel 8 will reportedly have a 6.17-inch FHD display, while the Pixel 8 Pro may have a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to be powered inside by Google's own Tensor G3 processor. This chipset is touted to bring a brand-new 9-core CPU configuration that has impressive AI capabilities.

    Also Read | iOS 17 feature: 3 easy steps to activate StandBy mode on your Apple iPhone

    While the Pixel 8 may choose to have a dual-rear camera arrangement, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have three back cameras. Both devices will be neatly housed inside their unique visor-shaped modules.  According to rumours, the Pro model may have a body temperature sensor. Both smartphones are anticipated to increase in price by $100 this year, with the Pixel 8 Pro perhaps going for $899 and the Pixel 8 beginning at $699.

    Google Pixel Watch 2

    The Pixel Watch 2 may include a 1.2-inch OLED display, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, according to rumours. Along with an electrodermal activity sensor, this smartwatch may potentially have unique health features inspired by popular fitness trackers, such as Fitbit's stress management system and a multi-path heart rate sensor. The Pixel Watch 2 might also have features like Pace Training, 7 distinct fitness modes, Emergency Sharing, and more.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: iPhone 14 to cost less than Rs 50,000? How much will iPhone 14 Plus cost?

    Google Pixel Buds Pro

    Although it is unlikely that Google would introduce any new earbuds, there is rumour that the Pixel Buds Pro may get some new colour options. Google teased the potential release of a new Porcelain colorway for the Buds Pro, and a different rumour claims a Sky Blue model would be available soon. 

    It is crucial to remember that this information is based on unreliable reports and is to be treated with caution. At the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4, it is anticipated that Google's Pixel smartphone specifications will only be made public through formal confirmation.

     

    Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 to be effectively priced under Rs 40,000?

