iQOO Z7 Pro price teased on Amazon ahead of August 31 launch

iQOO Z7 Pro India price has been hinted at on Amazon. The company has already confirmed the iQOO Z7 Pro to have a MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chip. The upcoming phone will be priced under Rs 25,000.

Before the phone's formal debut on August 31, the pricing of the iQOO Z7 Pro in India has been teased on Amazon. The iQOO Z7 Pro boasts the greatest AnTuTu score in its class, according to a microsite on Amazon, which also revealed that the phone's CPU is a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The pricing range for the iQOO Z7 Pro in India has also been hinted at by iQOO.

Given that the Amazon webpage compares the iQOO Z7 Pro's AnTuTu score to that of other sub-25,000 phone models available on the market in 2023, at least one of the devices might be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. There are also rumours of a higher 12GB model priced around Rs 30,000.

The phone seems to feature somewhat rounded sides, a rectangular camera island that sticks out from the rear, and a punch hole in the centre of the display. iQOO has already displayed the gradient version of their Blue Lagoon shade.

An AMOLED screen with a hole punch cutout in the centre may be displayed on the iQOO Z7 Pro. It sports a ring-LED flash and two rear cameras with OIS capability. It could be equipped with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W rapid charging and can charge devices from 0 to 100 in under an hour.

The 64-megapixel OIS-enabled camera of the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro claims to deliver sharper photographs despite the fact that iQOO phones are largely focused on performance and multitasking. A 2-megapixel bokeh camera is also included on the rear. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

