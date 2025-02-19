iPhone 17 Air LEAKS: Ultra-thin design and new camera layout expected (WATCH VIDEO)

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air has surfaced in new renders, hinting at a strikingly slim design. The 'Plus' model, which was a part of the most current iPhone series, is reportedly going to be replaced by the iPhone 17, which is expected to be the thinnest model in the range. Apple has not yet confirmed any information on a "Air" model, but rumors indicate that the company is getting ready to release the thinnest smartphone to yet.

FrontPageTech posted a video that shows the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Air, along with renderings from @zellzoi. The phone is expected to be far thinner than the iPhone 6, which had a 6.9mm body, measuring only 5.5mm in thickness. The iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced if these rumors are accurate.

A new horizontal camera module that extends from side to side across the top of the back panel is seen in the renderings. On the left is a single camera lens, while on the right is an LED flash. This design deviates from the current patterns in Apple's camera location. Additionally, rumors indicate that the iPhone 17 Pro would potentially have a similarly lengthy camera bar, but one that is broader to make room for more lenses.

According to earlier rumors, Apple intends to redesign the iPhone 17 series' design and add an aluminum frame. According to reports, the rear panel would have a mostly glass structure, guaranteeing wireless charging capability. This would be a change from the titanium that Apple recently used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models. It is yet unknown, though, if Apple will actually choose aluminum over titanium.

The iPhone 17 series, which Apple is anticipated to release later this year, is anticipated to be the company's slimmest and most sophisticated smartphone to yet. As the formal launch date draws nearer, more information will probably become available.

