iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 high-end gaming smartphones to buy in February 2025

By 2025, there will be no scarcity of smartphones with excellent performance, which is necessary for people who love playing intense mobile games. Some even play well-known games like Genshin Impact, BGMI, and others. There are several phones available, including flagship models from Android and Apple. Here, we provide the top choices for your purchase.

1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Are you looking for a brand-new gaming phone but don't want to sacrifice any other features, such as cameras or brand value? Undoubtedly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is unique. Why? Firstly, the iPhone 16 series, including the iPhone 16 Pro models and iPhone 15 Pro, are the only phones in the world that can play AAA games like Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as they still haven’t made it to Android. Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is unquestionably the best option if you want to play console-caliber games on your phone. It also features a huge 6.9-inch display, excellent speakers, and the A18 Pro chipset. Playing games like BGMI on the Apple A18 Pro is a joy, and it also helps that it has one of the fastest chipsets available on the mobile market. Also Read | iQOO Z9 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 in February 2025

2. iPhone 16 If you are on a Rs 70,000 or Rs 80,000 budget, we also suggest the iPhone 16. Although it is still a 3nm processor and not a slouch, the iPhone 16 is equipped with the Apple A18 chipset rather than the A18 Pro. You may purchase the iPhone 16 with confidence since it offers steady frame rates in games like BGMI and you will still be able to play high-end games. Thermals are also effectively controlled. Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Check out 5 smartphones under Rs 40,000 to buy in February 2025



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The Galaxy S25 Ultra has proven to be a great choice if you're searching for a flagship Android phone with the finest gaming performance. In addition to the most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite, it also includes the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a customized processor. This implies that the power combination will deliver top-tier gaming performance in addition to 12GB of RAM. When playing high-graphic games, you won't experience any latency. Additionally, Samsung's high-end phones have vapour chambers, which lower the temperature. Also Read | Vivo V40 to Samsung Galaxy S23: Check 6 smartphones under Rs 45,000 you can buy

4. OnePlus 13 The OnePlus 13 is undoubtedly a fantastic choice if you're searching for an Android phone but don't have more than Rs 80,000 to spend. Like the S25 Ultra, it has the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it costs Rs 69,999, which is much less. If you want to spend extra money, you can also upgrade the OnePlus 13 to have up to 24GB of RAM. For the greatest deal, we advise staying with the 12GB version. Gaming is greatly aided by the phone's huge 6.8-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which is not curved. According to OnePlus, you can play some games at 120 frames per second. It also has HyperRendering display technology, which lowers latency when gaming. Additionally, it has OnePlus' biggest vapour cooling chamber to yet, the second-generation Cryo Velocity.

5. ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro The Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC powers the ROG Phone 9 Pro, which offers significantly improved performance over its predecessor. Additionally, there is a bigger vapour cooling option with a graphite sheet that is 57% larger. The phone's included accessories, which provide enough cooling during intense gaming sessions, are the true enjoyment. Additionally, the gadget has shoulder buttons and the AirTrigger function, which improves the gaming experience even more. Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Poco X7 Pro: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000

Being a dedicated gaming phone, you can expect really good performance from it. However, the phone is yet to launch in India, so your only option is to import it or wait for an official unveiling.

