Lava has released a low-cost smartphone with a large 5000mAh battery and other amazing features. This device's rear panel has a glossy surface that gives it a high-end feel, much like the iPhone 16. This smartphone, known as the Lava Yuva Star 2, has two rear-facing cameras that are oriented vertically.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Features and specifications

The large 6.75-inch HD+ display with 2.5D glass on this low-cost phone has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has an LCD screen and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc CPU. This smartphone runs Android 14 Go Edition and has 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded to 512GB. It also has 4GB of RAM.

The Lava Yuva Star 2 sports two cameras on the back: a 13MP AI camera and a secondary 5MP camera for video calls and selfies. It also supports two SIM cards. It has a fingerprint sensor located on the side for security.

Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio. The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged with 10W rapid charging. Additionally, it has an IP54 classification, which indicates that it is dust and water resistant.

Lava Yuva Star 2: Price and colours

At around Rs 6,499, the Lava Yuva Star 2 comes in a single configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory are two striking colors that buyers can select from. Furthermore, a microSD card can be used to expand the internal storage and virtually boost the RAM to 8GB, providing even more room for movies and programs.

