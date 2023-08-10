iPhone 15 series: Launch date to features; 5 major leaks about Apple's upcoming smartphone

iPhone 15 series is tipped to launch on September 12, next month. iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a titanium finish build. iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly feature a 5-6x periscope camera. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the collective information available around the iPhone 15 series.

The introduction of the iPhone 15 series is less than one month away, and excitement is growing. As the release date approaches, several leaks and rumours have surfaced from numerous sources, grabbing the interest of both fans and regular customers. The majority of signs point to this year's iPhone 15 range being ready for significant upgrades across the board. Notably, the release date for the iPhone 15 series also seems to be set. In light of this, let's take a detailed look at all the information that is currently known about the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Event date

Every September, as has been custom, Apple holds an event to announce the release of its new iPhones. This year won't be any different. The release date of the iPhone may be set for September 12 or September 13, according to Mark Gurman. In fact, according to a different claim by 9to5Mac, cell carriers have been told to avoid scheduling any other events on September 13 since there will be a significant smartphone announcement.

New colours

Although the red hue for the 15 Pro series has been rumoured for a while, it hasn't been seen yet. The iPhone 15 Pro series, however, may arrive in this blueish/greyish tint, which matches the Pacific blue shade of the iPhone 12 Pro series, according to various Apple leaks. Additionally, the frame could have a brushed metallic finish because Apple is speculated to employ a Titanium coating rather than stainless steel in the Pro versions.

Better Battery

Additionally, much bigger batteries are anticipated for the iPhone 15 series. According to the reports, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might have batteries of 3,877mAh and 4,912mAh, respectively. The 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can have batteries that are 3,650 mAh and 4,852 mAh, respectively. Therefore, one can anticipate these phones to provide substantially higher endurance than the iPhone 14 models thanks to the bigger batteries and the new 3nm A17 Bionic chip in the Pro versions and the A16 Bionic chip in the vanilla iPhone 15 models.

Camera upgrade

On all iPhone 15 models, there will apparently be general camera upgrades as well. The 48MP primary rear camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus is thought to be new; contrary to popular belief, it will not be the same 48MP lens seen on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The sensor will be larger and newer than the 12MP one found in the current iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, though. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's zoom lens will apparently receive the other update.

Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to have 5–6x optical zoom thanks to a new periscope lens, while the iPhone 15 Pro will probably maintain its 3x optical zoom from last year. Additionally, a brand-new 48MP primary rear camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also believed to be coming, most likely in the form of a Sony IMX903 sensor.

Expected price

The iPhone 15 Pro might now start at $1099, which is $100 more, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1299, which is a $200 more. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are anticipated to cost the same as $799 and $899 in the USA.

