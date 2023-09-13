iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: How is the new Apple smartphone different?

iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Here's a comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro models to the iPhone 14 Pro from last year to see what the key differences are and what the major advantages of the new phones are.

After months of waiting, Apple has now made the iPhone 15 series available. This time, Apple has updated its Pro series with important features, such as USB-C, which replaces the ten-year-old Lightning connector, and a plethora of hardware upgrades, including the usage of titanium for the frame construction and the introduction of the A17 Pro Bionic CPU.

Here's a comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro models with the iPhone 14 Pro from the previous year in order to identify their main distinctions and comparative benefits.

New titanium body

Since the iPhone X, the frames of Apple's iPhones have been made of stainless steel, which is sturdier and more robust than the aluminium frames used in earlier versions. The iPhone 15 Pro's frame is made of titanium this year, which is even more durable than stainless steel and is also utilised in other Apple devices like the Apple Watch Ultra. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro is more robust than the iPhone 14 Pro and previous versions thanks to its titanium frame.

New USB Type C charging

Users of the new iPhone 15 models will be able to easily copy files by connecting SSDs and flash drives without any issues thanks to USB-C. As a result, there will be no need to rely on AirDrop, which may be unstable, especially when transferring large files. Consequently, USB-C may reduce time, especially for multimedia producers.

Camera qualities

Apple claims that the iPhone 15 has the "equivalent of seven camera lenses in their pocket," however the iPhone 15 Pro has a bigger sensor and can use additional focal lengths, including 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, and 48mm. Apple now provides a 5X optical zoom lens, which is similar to a 120mm lens, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, promising improved low-light performance.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro will now accept 48MP HEIF pictures with a 4x higher resolution in addition to 48MP photographs. In addition, users may now record 4K60 video in ProRes and use a brand-new format dubbed "Spatial Video," according to Apple. These videos may be shared by users with the Apple Vision Pro headset for an immersive, lifelike experience.

New chipset

The Pro models feature the latest A17 Pro chipset, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get the previous year’s A16 Bionic, based on 4nm architecture, which was also used in last year’s flagship models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

