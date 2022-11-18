iPhone 14 price drop! You can buy Apple smartphone under Rs 55,000; Know Flipkart offer

You can get the new iPhone 14 under Rs 55,000 after discount of more than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart. Yes, you read it right! Here's how you can avail the offer. The smartphone includes a dual 12MP camera for the back and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies on the front.

In September of this year, the Apple iPhone 14 series made its debut on a worldwide scale. A few months later, the phones are still readily accessible on Flipkart at steep discounts. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four versions that make up the Apple iPhone 14 series. On Apple's official website, the pricing of the Apple iPhone 14's base model is now listed at Rs 79,900. However, Flipkart currently has the new iPhone 14 available for less than Rs 55,000 after a reduction of more than Rs 25,000. Similar discounts are offered on other smartphone models.

Flipkart offers the same Apple iPhone 14 rates as the official website, but customers may receive up to Rs 20,500 in return for their previous phone. Additionally, if you purchase an Apple iPhone 14 basic model or an Apple iPhone 14 Pro model from Flipkart, you are entitled to receive an immediate discount of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC bank credit non-EMI, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI transactions.

The design aesthetic of the Apple iPhone 14 is identical to that of the iPhone 13. A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is available on the gadget. It is powered by the upgraded A15 Bionic chip, which also powers Apple iPhone 13 Pro versions and has a 6 core CPU. The smartphone includes a dual 12MP camera for the back and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies on the front. Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Red are the five colour options that Apple gives for the new iPhone 14.

