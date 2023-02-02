Here's why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect phone for photographers & gamers

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once like 200MP, 50MP, and 12MP output options. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that is customised for the device to offer better GPU and NPU performance.

After months of rumours and hype, Samsung's top-tier flagship phone for 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, has now been unveiled. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which was unveiled with the more popular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, focuses heavily on night photography, gaming, and sustainability. India is also introducing the phone at the same time, however we have not yet received confirmation on the exact price.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is mostly a familiar gadget, but there are three significant upgrades that could help it to surpass the previous S22 Ultra in terms of productivity.

Also Read | OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

This phone features a new 200 MP camera sensor that is concealed behind a slightly larger f/1.7 aperture lens. Theoretically, this ought to result in improved low-light photographs. This phone has three more cameras: a 12 MP ultrawide, two additional 10 MP telephotos, one with a 3x optical zoom and the other with a 10x zoom, which seem more like repeats from the previous year.

"Zoom" is once again a major focal area, as is often the case with all top-of-the-line Samsung ultra-phones. The Galaxy S23 Ultra should gain the most from Samsung's inclusion of specific picture and hyperlapse video modes for astronomy in the Galaxy S23 series.

Also Read | OnePlus 11R specs leaked ahead of February 7 launch? Check out all details here

There’s improved OIS angles in all directions on Galaxy S23 Ultra along with support for recording 8K videos at 30 frames per second with a wider angle and new 360 Audio Recording feature.

The S23 Ultra now has Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 thanks to the typical chip upgrade, albeit with a small adjustment. When combined with complex vapour cooling, Samsung claims the S23 Ultra will provide "faster and smoother gaming performance" than the S22 Ultra. Additionally, it is claimed that the retail packaging is composed entirely of recycled paper.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired and 15W wireless charging, a 6.8-inch 1440p Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. All of these features are powered by Android 13 and One UI 5.1. You also get Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.

Two sheets of Corning Gorilla Victus 2 are connected by a metal frame to form the S23 Ultra. The phone is water and dust-resistant and incorporates an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security. It will come in four colours: lavender, phantom black, cream, and green.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G, 11R to new 65-inch TV & more: Here's what you can expect from February 7 launch