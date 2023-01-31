OnePlus 11R 5G design, features revealed ahead of launch on February 7

OnePlus 11R launch on February 7: Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the OnePlus 11R 5G comes equipped with up to 16 GB RAM, 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, super-fast 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery which goes from 1-100 per cent in 25 minutes.

At the Cloud 11 event on February 7 in India, OnePlus will introduce a number of devices, including the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. While OnePlus fans were anticipating the release of the firm's flagship OnePlus 11, the company released some information regarding the OnePlus 11R 5G. The OnePlus 11R 5G is the newest iteration of its claim that the R Series offers the ideal blend of cutting-edge technology and software at a more affordable price point for tech lovers.

The OnePlus 11R 5G is the first device from OnePlus to have ADFR 2.0, a display technology that was specifically created for its LTPS display. Depending on the usage environment, ADFR 2.0 enables the display's frame rate to automatically change between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

Also Read | 'Samsung Pay' becoming 'Samsung Wallet' in India beginning January 31; know what's different

The OnePlus 11R's internal hardware consists of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 11R has RAM-Vita, a OnePlus machine-learning AI that expedites RAM re-allocation between uses, just like the flagship OnePlus 11.

The system AI actively seeks the best performance-to-power ratio, enabling the OnePlus 11R 5G to maintain a continuously high frame rate in graphically demanding scenarios or reduce battery consumption when it's not necessary.

The OnePlus 11R 5G has a gigantic 5,000mAh battery that charges from 0% to 100% in only 25 minutes, up to 16 GB of RAM, a cutting-edge 120Hz Super Fluid Display with ADFR 2.0, and ultra-quick 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Also Read | iPhone tips: Want to customise your home screen? Here's how you can do it with iOS 16