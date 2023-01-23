Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

The cost of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could be $300 higher than the vanilla variants. As per the report, iPhone 15 may cost $799 onwards, while the iPhone 15 Plus could be priced from $899. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may cost from $1,099 and $1,199 onwards, respectively.

The alleged pricing of the Apple iPhone 15 model has leaked online. According to a Forbes report, there might be a significant pricing difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro versions. The claim that "Apple will boost the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, significantly increasing the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus" was made by an unnamed source on Twitter.

According to the source, Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might cost $300 more than the iPhone 15 models. It was previously speculated that the pricing of the iPhone 15 may be cheaper.

However, according to the Forbes article, "these price increases now appear even more possible because my sources have given me a strong notion of the leaker's identity, and the information should be taken seriously."

According to the report, the iPhone 15 might start at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus could start at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, on the other hand, may start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively.

According to the report, "It is a classic Apple response, debunking the claims of industry analysts who believed that price reductions on mainstream models would be the apparent remedy."

For the uninitiated, Apple, located in California, intends to improve the camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include a three-stacked rear camera with a 48MP wide lens if rumours are to be believed. It's possible that the iPhone 15 models will not additionally include a LiDAR scanner or a telephoto lens for optical zoom.

