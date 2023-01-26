OnePlus 11R specs leaked ahead of February 7 launch? Check out all details here

OnePlus 11R specs leaked? OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 11R. Now, some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 11R have surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what the phone will offer.

OnePlus will be hosting an event on February 7 and the company is planning to unveil a number of devices on the day. The OnePlus 11 will be the centre of attention, and the firm will also introduce the OnePlus 11R, a more affordable variant. The OnePlus 11R has already been announced by OnePlus. Now that some of the OnePlus 11R's important specs have appeared online, we can get a better idea of what the device will provide.

The OnePlus 11R will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, according to a leak from MySmartPrice. The leak also suggests that the lowest edition of the next, budget-friendly OnePlus phone would include 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, it has been reported that India would only offer the OnePlus 11R in the colour Galactic Silver. Other information is still a surprise. Notably, the business hasn't yet disclosed any of the OnePlus 11R's specifications.

Recently, OnePlus teased the OnePlus 11R. Additionally, it has been announced that, like the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R will be sold on Amazon. A portion of the back panel and the sides of the future phone are shown in the official teaser. The phone's whole design is still a mystery.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 11R would have a curved display with a punch-hole notch in the middle. The OnePlus 11R may possibly include a camera module that resembles the ones seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T, according to rumours. The OnePlus 11R is said to include an IR blaster, something the OnePlus 10R's predecessor lacked.

The OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, 65-inch OnePlus TV, OnePlus Buds, and much more will all be unveiled on February 7 according to OnePlus. The cost of the OnePlus 11 has been revealed before its official release. According to sources, the base edition of the OnePlus phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage would cost Rs 54,999.

