Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

After the amazing response to its alignment photographs, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be made public this week. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will release a collection of so-called "first light" photographs that demonstrate the space telescope's actual capability in a sequence of carefully scheduled events. It will show us what we will see throughout its estimated 20+ years in orbit, during which time it will most likely be hit by more meteoroids.

Know date and time

The crucial day is Tuesday, July 12, 2022. NASA will reveal the new Webb photographs one by one at 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 GMT) during a live presentation from its Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Here's how to watch it

NASA TV will be broadcasting live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: As images are presented in the live broadcast, they will be made available on social media at the same time. After the webcast, go to NASA's website to watch everything in one spot.

Webb is the most ambitious and complicated space scientific telescope ever built, with a large 6.5-meter main mirror capable of detecting dim light from distant stars and galaxies. Its main purpose is to detect infrared light emitted by distant stars, planets, and gas and dust clouds.

The telescope will look at the atmospheres of a variety of exoplanets. In the aim of uncovering the building blocks of life, it will also seek Earth-like atmospheres and traces of critical components such as methane, water, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and complex organic molecules. Webb's initial 10-year mission will examine the solar system, directly picture exoplanets, photograph the first galaxies, and investigate the mysteries of the Universe's origins.

