Google Pixel 9a fully LEAKED! New design, smaller camera island and more! (WATCH)

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a has once again surfaced in fresh leaks, offering a closer look at its design. A new hands-on video, initially published by Android Headlines, offers a practical look at the smartphone and reveals significant changes from its predecessors, especially in the back camera arrangement. A change in style is evident in the video, which features the Pixel 9a in its Obsidian color option. In contrast to the flagship Pixel 9 variants, this gadget features a smaller, pill-shaped camera island instead of the iconic camera bar. The camera bump is minimal, indicating that the phone may not feature high-end camera hardware typically found in premium devices.

It's interesting to note that the leaked video also emphasizes the materials used in the Pixel 9a, with the rear panel purportedly composed of plastic. As reported by Android Headlines, tech reviewer Shane Craig, who managed to recover the footage after it was removed from its original source, described the phone’s finish as reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia series. Although the plastic build is a cost-cutting tactic, it may nevertheless feel robust in the hand if prior Lumia models are any indication.

Although the rear panel is made of plastic, the frame looks to be made of aluminum and has the obvious antenna lines that come with metal construction. As opposed to entirely plastic constructions, this implies increased durability and drop resistance. In order to preserve Google's trademark, the traditional "G" logo is centered on the back.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

It is projected that the Pixel 9a will be formally unveiled on March 19 and go on sale on March 26. According to rumors, the base model with 128GB of storage will cost $499, while a more expensive model with 256GB of storage would cost $599. According to reports, both versions come with the Tensor G4 chipset, a 6.28-inch OLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,700 nit, and 8GB of RAM. The camera will be powered by a 5,100mAh battery and features a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. It is anticipated that the smartphone would come pre-installed with Android 15 and be available in a variety of colors, including Obsidian, Iris, Peony, and Porcelain.

