Google Pixel 9a LEAKS! New photos reveal all colours and new design | Check details

Leaked renders of the Google Pixel 9a reveal its design in four colors, hinting at a flush camera setup. Expected to launch in March or May, the phone boasts a larger battery, improved display, and powerful Tensor G4 chip.

Google Pixel 9a renders have surfaced online, revealing the phone's design in its expected colour options. For those who don't know, the Pixel 9a is expected to be shown on March 19 and go on sale on March 26. The Pixel 9a will debut two months ahead of the previous Pixel A-series devices, which usually released in May during Google I/O, if Google follows this schedule. The phone is anticipated to make its debut at Google I/O 2025, which is set for May 20–21, if the March launch doesn't work out.

According to earlier reports, the Pixel 9a is anticipated to be available in four different colors: porcelain (gold), iris (blue), peony (pink), and obsidian (black). On X (previously Twitter), tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore posted purported official renderings of these colors, which mostly follow the Pixel 9 series' design aesthetic. Additionally, the renderings imply that Google may abandon the bar-style camera island in favor of a flush design.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications

This design change could be due to the inclusion of a larger 5,100mAh battery, the biggest ever in a Pixel device. Despite the larger battery size, the phone is expected to stay compact, sporting a 6.28-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. The monitor is also likely to handle a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is anticipated that Google's Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM would power the Pixel 9a. 128GB and 256GB of storage, both utilizing UFS 3.1 technology, are probably going to be available. According to rumors, the phone would come with seven years of software and security upgrades and will run Android 15 out of the box.

A 48-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens are anticipated to be part of the Pixel 9a's dual-camera configuration. A 13-megapixel sensor will also be used by the front-facing camera. It is anticipated to have Google's renowned camera functions, including Super Res Zoom, Astrophotography, and Night Sight.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected price

The 128GB storage version of the Pixel 9a is expected to start at $499 (about Rs 43,300) in the US, while the 256GB version will cost $599 (about Rs 52,000). These costs will be increased by $50 for Verizon's mmWave version. Although the greater storage option is a little more costly this time, these numbers are comparable to the beginning pricing of the Pixel 8a in the US.



The pricing of the Pixel 9a is anticipated to vary in India. For comparison, the 128GB and 256GB storage versions of the Pixel 8a were first available in India for Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

