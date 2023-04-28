Apple takes inspiration from Nothing, to launch Beats Studio Buds+ with transparent design

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch Beats Studio Buds+ in the coming weeks as the earbuds were mistakenly listed on Amazon ahead of the official announcement. Check out all the details you need to know.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    Nothing has achieved major traction in the IT community within a few years after its release. Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Earbuds offered a new design language that was praised by many industry professionals, while some criticised the Carl Pei-led UK-based firm for attempting to imitate Apple. 

    However, it appears that Apple, one of the world's most valuable companies, is following the path of Nothing. Apple is apparently preparing to release the Beats Studio Buds+ in the coming weeks, after the earphones were accidentally listed on Amazon before the formal announcement.

    Despite the fact that the ad has now been deleted, it thoroughly exposed the specifics of Apple earbuds, including the debut date and pricing. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a design specifications leaked ahead of official launch

    The Beats Studio Buds+ will be available on May 18 and will cost $169.95. For those who are unaware, Apple purchased Beats in 2014 in a multibillion-dollar deal.

    According to the reports, the Beats Studio Buds+ will have a new translucent design that appears to be inspired by Nothing's design philosophy, as seen in the Ear (1) and Ear (2) earbuds. Overall, the Studio Buds+ resemble the original Studio Buds, which were launched in 2021. Aside from the white transparent colour, the earbuds will also be available in black and ivory.

    Also Read | Apple Watch users may soon be able to pair with more than one iPhone; Check details

    The Beats Studio Buds+ are thought to be a sportier option to the AirPods Pro because to their'stemless' design and business case. Apple's forthcoming earbuds will be compatible with both Apple and Android devices and will have a number of features like as one-touch pairing, easy switching between devices, Hey Siri support, and Find My support.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! Poco F5 to launch in India on May 9; Here's everything we know so far

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
