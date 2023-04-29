Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures for avatars

    With more than one billion avatars already created, Meta with this update promises to take personalisation to a whole new level. You’ll be able to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes. 
     

    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Avatars have grown in popularity on social networking sites, giving users a fun and creative way to express themselves online. These virtual representations of users allow for further personalization and customization, including the ability to select body form, hair, clothes, and accessories.

     Meta, which owns prominent programmes like as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced an upgrade for its users in an effort to increase their popularity across its platforms. It gives its avatars new body forms, better hair, and new clothing textures. With over one billion avatars now generated, Meta promises to take personalization to a whole new level with this release.

    "There are one billion avatars. We were able to officially disclose and celebrate that tremendous achievement yesterday. Across our technologies, more than one billion avatars have been created. "That's a billion times people have reimagined how they show up online — like wearing a suit and tie to meetings while wearing pyjamas in real life," the business said in a blog post.

    PUMA has collaborated with the firm to deliver seven costumes to the Meta Avatars Store.  Beginning this month, users will be able to select from a broader selection of body shape possibilities, including two curvier body forms, as well as clothing from prominent fashion, sports, and lifestyle companies such as Madhappy, the NBA, Prada, and Thom Browne. The sports suits will be available beginning May 1.

    The avatars' attire and hair texture have also been modified by the firm. Both hair and clothes have been updated to add more detail and authenticity. It has also improved the lighting model to give eyes a more reflecting brilliance.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
