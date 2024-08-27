Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Photos Magic Eraser tool is now available for FREE! A step-by-step guide to use it

    One of Google's AI-enabled editing tools is the magic eraser which helps users eliminate undesirable objects or persons from the photos. The users just have to carefully create a border around the objects they want to remove. They can also choose to use the scribble or circling method for selecting the portions.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 7:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

    Many AI-enabled editing tools, such as Magic Eraser, which is well-liked by Google One users, are included in the Google Photos app. Recently, Google announced on their blog that all of the Google AI editing tools, including Magic Eraser, Portrait Light, and Photo Unblur, will be free for users of the Google Photos app.

    Consequently, magic rubber may be used by any user who enjoys taking and editing pictures to remove any undesirable elements and improve the appearance of their images. Since its debut, only Google One subscribers who have paid for access have been able to utilise all of the editing tools. Users will have unrestricted access to these functionalities starting on May 15.

    The magic eraser, one of Google's AI-enabled editing tools, assists users in removing unwanted items or people from their images. All users need to do is meticulously draw a boundary around the items they wish to delete. They can also decide to choose the portions by circling or scribbling. The specified region is then automatically removed from the shot by the program using artificial intelligence.

    Users must make sure that their Google Photos app is up to date in order to utilise Google's magic eraser function.

    • Users must first select the photo they want to change and then click the edit button.
    • Next, select the Magic Eraser tool from the Photos app, which will show up as a multicoloured tint.
    • Users will now have the choice of using a brush or a circle to draw a boundary around the unwanted object.
    • Users must pick the delete option after correctly choosing the part.
    • Subsequently, distinct outcomes of the modified version will appear, allowing consumers to retain the most beneficial aspects.
    • After choosing the best version, the users can finally click on the tick option and tap on the save copy button.

    The user's phone will save the altered picture as a brand-new file. Users of iOS and Android are expected to get access to the magic rubber and other AI editing tools. As of right now, these won't be accessible on desktop computers.

