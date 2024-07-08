CMF Phone 1 with 6.67-inch AMOLED display launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999; Check details

The Nothing sub-brand has also introduced the new Buds Pro 2 and the Watch Pro 2 products for buyers in various countries. The CMF Phone 1 enters a segment which doesn’t have a lot of exciting options.

With a focus on wearables and audio goods initially, CMF has introduced its first smartphone in India. The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.67 inch AMOLED display, 33W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, all under the price of Rs 15,999. The Nothing sub-brand has also introduced the new Buds Pro 2 and the Watch Pro 2 products for buyers in various countries.

CMF Phone 1 features and specifications

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display on the CMF Phone 1 has an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The phone supports HDR10+ and has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz with 960Hz PWM dimming.

The first-ever CMF Phone is equipped with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor built on a 4nm technology. It has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 2TB using the microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM.

Based on Android 14, Nothing OS 2.6 powers the smartphone. With the newest gadget, nothing guarantees three years of security fixes and two years of OS upgrades. There is a secondary portrait lens and a 50MP main sensor for optics. In addition, a 16MP camera on the front is available for recording video calls and capturing selfies. While the back camera can record 4k films at 30 frames per second, the front camera can only record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.

The phone is dust and water resistant with an IP52 rating and an in-display optical fingerprint reader. It is compatible with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and 13 5G bands. The battery of the CMF Phone 1 is 5,000 mAh and supports 33W rapid charging.

CMF Phone 1 price and availability

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage edition of the CMF Phone costs Rs 15,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Rs 17,999. The product is available for purchase on the CMF India website, Flipkart, and in-store at the firm.

During the first sale, CMF is providing a Rs 1,000 discount, making the smartphone's effective price Rs 14,999 and Rs16,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the 33W charger costs Rs 799 when purchased with the CMF Phone 1, while the interchangeable back cover costs Rs 1,499 per unit.

CMF Watch Pro 2 and Buds Pro 2

While the Watch Pro 2 will retail for Rs 5,499 for the blue/orange variant and Rs 4,999 for the dark grey model in the nation, the Buds Pro 2 from CMF are priced at Rs 4,299 each.

