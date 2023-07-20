Oppo Reno 10 5G price in India REVEALED! Pre-orders to begin today via Flipkart; Check details

Oppo has unveiled the price of the Oppo Reno 10 5G during a livestream event today. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 32,999. However, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 when using select bank cards.

Oppo Reno 10 5G series launched in India earlier this month. The Oppo Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G are the three devices that make up the series. Both Flipkart and Oppo India's web site are currently offering the Oppo Reno 10 Pro variants for purchase. The Oppo Reno 10 5G has yet to go on sale, though. Pre-orders for the smartphone started at 12:30pm on Flipkart after Oppo officially disclosed the device's pricing today during a livestream event.

The cost of Oppo's recently released Oppo Reno 10 5G in India has been made public by the company. The cost of the smartphone is Rs. 32,999. On some bank cards, purchasers can additionally get a discount of Rs. 3,000. Pre-orders for the phone started on Flipkart today, July 20, at 12:30 p.m.

On July 10, Oppo unveiled the Oppo Reno 10 5G along with the Reno 10 Pro 5G and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. Priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively, in India are the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. The phones are already on sale through Flipkart, the Oppo India web shop, and significant retail locations around the nation.

A 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412) OLED 3D curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz is featured on the Oppo Reno 10 5G. It is driven by an 8GB RAM/octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. The smartphone is powered by ColorOS 13.1 and runs Android 13.

Oppo Reno 10 5G comes has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor for optics. The primary sensor has an f/1.7 lens for focusing and OIS. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor for taking pictures and making video calls. Ice Blue and Silvery Grey are the available colours for the Oppo Reno 10 5G.

