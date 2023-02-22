MWC 2023: Oppo to showcase Find N2 Flip, new AR smart glasses & more

Mobile World Congress 2023: Products such as the flagship foldable smartphone, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the new generation of Assisted Reality smart glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, will be available to experience.

Smartphone company Oppo announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2. The business will exhibit a number of flagship gadgets at the tech expo, including as the Oppo Find N2 Flip, as well as innovative connectivity and IoT goods, chip technology, smart health, augmented reality, and rapid charging. Also, Oppo will discuss its achievements in achieving the world's sustainability goals as well as its future intentions to maintain this pace.

Oppo will offer products in the areas of smart learning, smart entertainment, and smart health. You can test out products like the company's flagship foldable phone, the OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the latest iteration of Assisted Reality smart glasses, the OPPO Air Glass 2.

You can also discover more about OPPO's second in-house chip, the MariSilicon Y, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor concept device. There will also be demonstrations of various telecommunications and networking technology, as well as further rapid charging breakthroughs.

As a UEFA Champions League official partner, OPPO will also welcome Michael Owen and Luis Garcia to visit the company's stand at MWC.

Oppo held Inno Day 2022 in December as part of its Smart efforts, showcasing a variety of its innovative goods. It unveiled three smart products: the Air Glass 2, a family health monitor named OHealth H1, and a new member of the MariSilicon family called MariSilicon Y.

In the Indian smartphone industry this year, foldable devices could take centre stage. A number of companies, including Oppo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, are anticipated to introduce foldable smartphones. Samsung was the first company to introduce foldable cellphones both internationally and in India. The market has seen zero competition over the previous few years, yet there hasn't been much of a desire for foldable devices.

