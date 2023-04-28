Apple Watch users may soon be able to pair with more than one iPhone; Check details

Apple Watch update: Currently, the Apple Watch can only be paired with one iPhone at a time, and users must unpair their watch from their existing iPhone before they can pair it with a new one. This feature will enable users to switch between multiple iPhones, iPads or Macs while still keeping the same Apple Watch.

Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow Apple Watch owners to pair their smartwatch with more than one Apple device. Users will be able to swap between various iPhones, iPads, or Macs while maintaining the same Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch can currently only be associated with one iPhone at a time, and users must unpair their watch from their current iPhone before pairing it with a new one. This new function, on the other hand, will reduce this annoyance and provide additional freedom to Apple Watch consumers.

According to Twitter user @analyst941, Apple is aiming to rectify this by providing multi-device connection power to the Apple Watch. Once this feature is available, pairing and synchronising your Apple Watch throughout your Apple ecosystem will be a breeze.

"Apple Watch can now sync with more than one Apple device. I'm not sure how this will be done. All I know, and I repeat, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices and will no longer be tied to a single iPhone," the leaker claimed in his tweet.

While it is uncertain what technology Apple would employ for this, there is a potential that iCloud syncing will be used to provide this capability for Apple Watch. This new capability will be especially handy for individuals who have both a personal and a professional iPhone, as well as for families that wish to share an Apple Watch across numerous iPhones. Users can simply switch between iPhones while still having access to all of their health data, alerts, and other Apple Watch functions with this capability.

Although Apple has not yet officially announced this feature, it is probable that if it does appear, it will be well-received by Apple Watch owners, who have long requested the option to link their watch with more than one iPhone.

