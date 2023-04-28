Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 7a design specifications leaked ahead of official launch

    The Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, the same as last year's Pixel 6a. The display will reportedly offer Full-HD+ resolution but an upgraded 90Hz refresh rate. Google is also expected to upgrade the camera system with a new 64-megapixel primary camera.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 2:43 PM IST

    The release of the Google Pixel 7a appears to be approaching. The smartphone's main characteristics have been revealed ahead of its scheduled unveiling on May 10. Although the Google Pixel 7a has been rumoured for weeks, the new leak confirms previous reports. This comes just days after another leaked tipped smartphone's alleged colour options and proprietary case.

    According to media reports, the Pixel 7a will have the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the Pixel 6a from last year. The display will purportedly have a Full-HD+ resolution but a faster refresh rate of 90Hz for improved gaming and scrolling.

    Google is also likely to improve the camera system, replacing the 12.2-megapixel camera with a new 64-megapixel main camera sensor. A 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera will still accompany the back camera.

    All of this is said to be powered by Google's new Tensor G2 SoC and a 4,400mAh battery with 20W charging. Charging technology adoption by major firms like as Apple, Google, and Samsung has been slower than that of their Chinese competitors.

    Many Chinese phones priced above Rs 30,000 include at least 33W charging, which can recharge a 5,000mAh battery in about an hour. On the software front, the Pixel 7a will ship with Android 13.0.

    In terms of design, the Pixel 7a is unlikely to see significant modifications, however there may be some minor differences.  For example, the back bar may be silver with a subtle gradient to match the hue of the phone. The images make it impossible to tell the thickness of the camera bar. 

    The Pixel 7a is scheduled to go on sale on May 10 during the Google IO event, although it might be days or weeks later. The phone is also anticipated to be released in India, where Google has been actively marketing its Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to cost $499, which is around Rs 41,000. 

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
