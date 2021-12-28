Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

Beats Studio Buds are already available in red, but the special Lunar New Year model has gold stripes that mimic tiger print embellishments, as 2022 is the "Year of the Tiger".

Apple has released a limited version of its Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones to commemorate the Lunar New Year, which is part of the Lunar calendar used by Asian nations such as China. The red and gold Studio Buds are a limited edition. Beats Studio Buds are already available in red, but the special Lunar New Year model has gold stripes that mimic tiger print embellishments, as 2022 is the "Year of the Tiger". The company statement read: "With our limited-edition Beats Studio Buds, we're celebrating the Lunar New Year. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red with gold tiger pattern details. Out on the 1st of January!"

The Beats Studio Buds include an in-ear, totally wireless design that is identical to Apple's AirPods Pro. It has Active Noise Cancellation, interchangeable tips, an 8-hour battery life, and Class 1 Bluetooth for quick connecting with iOS and Android devices.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

While there are no pricing specifics available, the limited edition is expected to cost the same as the normal Beats Studio Buds, according to the report. The earbuds, however, are anticipated to cost the same as the conventional Beats Studio Buds, which are presently available for $119.99 (approximately Rs. 9,000) on the Apple website in the United States.

The release of the Lunar New Year Studio Buds comes on the heels of the unveiling of a limited edition AirTag in Japan sporting a tiger emoji, also in honour of the "Year of the Tiger." To commemorate the Japanese New Year, Apple launched a limited-edition AirTag that will be given to the first 20,000 customers who purchase an eligible iPhone in Japan between January 2–3.