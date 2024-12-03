iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it

Explore the iQOO 13's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, stunning 144Hz display, and lightning-fast 120W charging.  Check price, availability, and pre-booking details.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

iQOO has finally released its flagship, the iQOO 13 in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. Following the November release of the Realme GT 7 Pro, it is the second business to release a phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The flagship model's internal components include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, according to the makers, the iQOO 13 has the first Q10 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display in the globe. Prior to delving into the iQOO 13's features and specifications, let's examine its cost and accessibility.

Also Read | Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026?

article_image2

iQOO 13: Processor

The iQOO 13 is the quickest smartphone to date, according to the makers. To improve gaming performance, it is equipped with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. The phone has several optimizations for a better gaming experience, including 144 fps frame interpolation for fluid gameplay, and 2K Game Super Resolution for better graphics for gamers.

iQOO 13: Display

A 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and LTPO technology enabling dynamic refresh rate modifications is a feature of the iQOO 13. It can sustain 1800 nits of HBM brightness.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Google Pixel 8a: 5 flagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 you can buy

The gadget will also remain cool throughout prolonged use thanks to a vapour chamber cooling technology.

iQOO 13: Camera

A 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens comprise the iQOO 13's triple camera system. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

article_image3

iQOO 13: Battery

A 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging is included in the Indian version. According to the business, it just takes 30 minutes to fully charge the phone from 0% to 100%.

iQOO 13: Price and availability

There are two versions of the iQOO 13: 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. The normal variant's starting price is Rs 54,999, but during the launch promotion, it will only cost Rs 51,999.

The 12GB+256GB model of the iQOO 13 costs Rs 54,999 (effective price: Rs 51,999), while the 16GB+512GB model costs Rs 59,999 (effective price: Rs 56,999). Legend and Nardo Grey are the two color choices that will be offered.

Furthermore, iQOO 13 will go on sale for the first time on December 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. at vivo exclusive shops, iQOO e-store, and Amazon.in. Pre-booking will begin on December 5, 2024, at 12 p.m. Additionally, vivo-exclusive boutiques and other mainstream retailers will carry iQOO 13.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Recent Stories

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon