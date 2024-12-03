iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it

Explore the iQOO 13's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, stunning 144Hz display, and lightning-fast 120W charging. Check price, availability, and pre-booking details.

iQOO has finally released its flagship, the iQOO 13 in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. Following the November release of the Realme GT 7 Pro, it is the second business to release a phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The flagship model's internal components include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, according to the makers, the iQOO 13 has the first Q10 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display in the globe. Prior to delving into the iQOO 13's features and specifications, let's examine its cost and accessibility.

iQOO 13: Processor

The iQOO 13 is the quickest smartphone to date, according to the makers. To improve gaming performance, it is equipped with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. The phone has several optimizations for a better gaming experience, including 144 fps frame interpolation for fluid gameplay, and 2K Game Super Resolution for better graphics for gamers.

iQOO 13: Display

A 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and LTPO technology enabling dynamic refresh rate modifications is a feature of the iQOO 13. It can sustain 1800 nits of HBM brightness.

The gadget will also remain cool throughout prolonged use thanks to a vapour chamber cooling technology.

iQOO 13: Camera

A 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens comprise the iQOO 13's triple camera system. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.