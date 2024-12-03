iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it
Explore the iQOO 13's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, stunning 144Hz display, and lightning-fast 120W charging. Check price, availability, and pre-booking details.
iQOO has finally released its flagship, the iQOO 13 in India at a starting price of Rs 54,999. Following the November release of the Realme GT 7 Pro, it is the second business to release a phone featuring a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The flagship model's internal components include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 6,000mAh battery. Additionally, according to the makers, the iQOO 13 has the first Q10 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display in the globe. Prior to delving into the iQOO 13's features and specifications, let's examine its cost and accessibility.
Also Read | Apple to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026?
iQOO 13: Processor
The iQOO 13 is the quickest smartphone to date, according to the makers. To improve gaming performance, it is equipped with a Supercomputing Chip Q2 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. The phone has several optimizations for a better gaming experience, including 144 fps frame interpolation for fluid gameplay, and 2K Game Super Resolution for better graphics for gamers.
iQOO 13: Display
A 2K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and LTPO technology enabling dynamic refresh rate modifications is a feature of the iQOO 13. It can sustain 1800 nits of HBM brightness.
Also Read | OnePlus 12R to Google Pixel 8a: 5 flagship smartphones under Rs 40,000 you can buy
The gadget will also remain cool throughout prolonged use thanks to a vapour chamber cooling technology.
iQOO 13: Camera
A 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens comprise the iQOO 13's triple camera system. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
iQOO 13: Battery
A 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging is included in the Indian version. According to the business, it just takes 30 minutes to fully charge the phone from 0% to 100%.
iQOO 13: Price and availability
There are two versions of the iQOO 13: 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. The normal variant's starting price is Rs 54,999, but during the launch promotion, it will only cost Rs 51,999.
The 12GB+256GB model of the iQOO 13 costs Rs 54,999 (effective price: Rs 51,999), while the 16GB+512GB model costs Rs 59,999 (effective price: Rs 56,999). Legend and Nardo Grey are the two color choices that will be offered.
Furthermore, iQOO 13 will go on sale for the first time on December 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. at vivo exclusive shops, iQOO e-store, and Amazon.in. Pre-booking will begin on December 5, 2024, at 12 p.m. Additionally, vivo-exclusive boutiques and other mainstream retailers will carry iQOO 13.