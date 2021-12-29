  • Facebook
    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    The iPhone 13 was selected "smartphone of the year" at the Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021, and the runner-up was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
    The iPhone 13 has received a lot of attention in its three months, and customers have given it the preference this year above any other smartphone. The iPhone 13 was selected "smartphone of the year" at the Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021, and the runner-up was the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 series as a whole has received four additional customer awards.

    The iPhone 13 Mini was voted the premium smartphone of the year, while the iPhone 13 Pro was chosen as the ultra-premium smartphone of the year and the most advanced camera smartphone. The simple iPhone 13 won the "best design prize" and second place in the "gaming smartphone of the year" category. Aside from the iPhone 13, people chose Apple as the most popular smartphone brand of the year. Apple AirPods Pro are the greatest true wireless earphones available. It's worth remembering that Apple debuted the AirPods Pro in 2019 and recently incorporated MagSafe charging.

    Amazon does not provide discounts or significant price reductions on the iPhone 13 series. Other sellers, such as Flipkart and Vijay Sales, regularly offer price reductions and exchange offers. This year, the iPhone 13 series outperformed the iPhone 12 series. Apple improved battery capacity across the board, allowing the iPhone 13 Mini to survive all day and the iPhone 13 Pro Max to last two days with moderate to light usage.

    In addition, Apple reduced the size of the display notch on all of its iPhones. The camera sensors were also improved, with the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 sporting the same sensor-shift sensors as the iPhone 12 Pro Max from last year. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have bigger and newer camera sensors this year, as well as 120Hz ProMotion displays.

    Also Read | Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    The Redmi 10 Prime has won the best affordable smartphone category. According to the business, the runner-up in the category is the Samsung Galaxy M21 (2021 Edition).
    The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV was selected smart TV of the year. Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55X80AJ came next. Samsung is also the most popular smart TV brand, followed by Sony.

    Voting for the awards began on December 6, and winners were picked from 12 distinct smartphone categories and nine television categories.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come up with 48-megapixel camera, support 8K video recording? Details inside

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 1:15 PM IST
