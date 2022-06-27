Apple mixed reality headset likely to have M2 chip which supports MacBook Air, Pro

With the Apple M2 processor now available, it only makes sense to exchange an M1 for an M2, assuming that all of the claims were accurate and Apple was planned to use an M1 chip in the mixed reality headset.

The mixed reality headset from Apple is a much-anticipated device. The mixed reality headgear is reported to have both AR and VR capabilities, and the gadget is said to have many cameras and CPUs. According to a new claim, Apple may employ the Apple M2 processor for the mixed reality headset. Various media reports suggest that the Cupertino-based company would now employ its newest M2 processor on the mixed reality headsets. According to the source, the mixed reality headset would be equipped with an Apple M2 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

This differs somewhat from previous claims that Apple was employing an M1-level chip in conjunction with a lower-end CPU. While the second chipset is not named in the Bloomberg story, it has been reported previously in a report from The Information and by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple announced the Apple M2 chipset earlier this month at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. The chipset has an 8-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. According to Apple, it is 25% quicker than the M1 and can accommodate up to 24GB of unified memory. The Apple M2 has a 16-core Neural Engine and a chipset capable of handling up to 100 GB/s memory bandwidth.

Apple M2 processors presently power the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both laptops were introduced at the WWDC 2022, along with the M2 chipset.

