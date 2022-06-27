Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple mixed reality headset likely to have M2 chip which supports MacBook Air, Pro

    With the Apple M2 processor now available, it only makes sense to exchange an M1 for an M2, assuming that all of the claims were accurate and Apple was planned to use an M1 chip in the mixed reality headset.

    Apple mixed reality headset likely to have M2 chip which supports MacBook Air MacBook Pro gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    The mixed reality headset from Apple is a much-anticipated device. The mixed reality headgear is reported to have both AR and VR capabilities, and the gadget is said to have many cameras and CPUs. According to a new claim, Apple may employ the Apple M2 processor for the mixed reality headset. Various media reports suggest that the Cupertino-based company would now employ its newest M2 processor on the mixed reality headsets. According to the source, the mixed reality headset would be equipped with an Apple M2 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

    This differs somewhat from previous claims that Apple was employing an M1-level chip in conjunction with a lower-end CPU. While the second chipset is not named in the Bloomberg story, it has been reported previously in a report from The Information and by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

    Also Read | Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    With the Apple M2 processor now available, it only makes sense to exchange an M1 for an M2, assuming that all of the claims were accurate and Apple was planned to use an M1 chip in the mixed reality headset.

    Apple announced the Apple M2 chipset earlier this month at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022. The chipset has an 8-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. According to Apple, it is 25% quicker than the M1 and can accommodate up to 24GB of unified memory. The Apple M2 has a 16-core Neural Engine and a chipset capable of handling up to 100 GB/s memory bandwidth.

    Apple M2 processors presently power the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both laptops were introduced at the WWDC 2022, along with the M2 chipset.

    Also Read | Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 13 mini 12 mini Check out amazing offers on smartphones at Flipkart gcw

    Want to buy iPhone 13 mini, 12 mini? Check out amazing offers on Apple smartphones at Flipkart

    Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July Here s what we know about it gcw

    Xiaomi 12 ultra smartphone likely to debut in July; Here's what we know about it

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring hearing aid function and more Report gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 to feature heart rate monitoring, hearing aid function and more: Report

    Nothing 1 Want to buy smartphone You need special invite for it Details here gcw

    Nothing (1): Want to buy smartphone? You need special invite for it; Details here

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch Here s how you can do it gcw

    Want to watch YouTube videos on your Apple Watch? Here's how you can do it

    Recent Stories

    Senas Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him - adt

    Sena's Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him

    Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kendall Jenner goes nude on Instagram after her split from Devin Booker RBA

    Bikini Pictures: Kim Kardashian's sis Kendall Jenner goes nude on Instagram after her split from Devin Booker

    Virender Sehwag calls for Rohit Sharma to be removed as T20I captain, here is why-ayh

    Virender Sehwag calls for Rohit Sharma to be removed as T20I captain, here's why

    Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case; actress appears before ED RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez questioned in 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar's case; actress appears before ED

    Korean star Son Ye-jin is pregnant: 'Crash Landing On You' actress reveals she and Hyun Bin are expecting RBA

    Korean star Son Ye-jin is pregnant: 'Crash Landing On You' actress reveals she and Hyun Bin are expecting

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon