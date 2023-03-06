Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    According to a new report, the brand may launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M3 chip between late spring and summer this year.

    Apple likely to introduce 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    The US-headquartered tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring new MacBook Air in two different sizes. An updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M3 processor may be released by the company this year between late spring and summer, claims a recent source.

    According to Mark Gurman, it is "plausible" that the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Air will include the as-yet-unannounced M3 processor. This chip will allegedly be produced using TSMC's most recent 3nm process for better performance. The M2 processor, which is built on a 5nm process, powers the current 13-inch variant, which was introduced in July 2022.

    Gurman withheld information regarding whether the M3 processor will also be present in the 15-inch MacBook Air. According to media reports, he claimed that while a 15-inch model with an M2 processor "may still excite customers," it would "quickly become obsolete" given the arrival of the M3 chip.

    Ross Young, a reputable source for display-related reports in the industry, recently disclosed that Apple's supply chain began producing the display screens for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February.

    In related news, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth plans to introduce the new Yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company last provided a Yellow colour choice for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Although it's uncertain if Apple will introduce a new hue for the iPhone 14 Pro models, Yellow may resemble the device's present Gold colour.

