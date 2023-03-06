Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

According to a new report, the brand may launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M3 chip between late spring and summer this year.

The US-headquartered tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring new MacBook Air in two different sizes. An updated 13-inch MacBook Air and a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the new M3 processor may be released by the company this year between late spring and summer, claims a recent source.

According to Mark Gurman, it is "plausible" that the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Air will include the as-yet-unannounced M3 processor. This chip will allegedly be produced using TSMC's most recent 3nm process for better performance. The M2 processor, which is built on a 5nm process, powers the current 13-inch variant, which was introduced in July 2022.

Gurman withheld information regarding whether the M3 processor will also be present in the 15-inch MacBook Air. According to media reports, he claimed that while a 15-inch model with an M2 processor "may still excite customers," it would "quickly become obsolete" given the arrival of the M3 chip.

Ross Young, a reputable source for display-related reports in the industry, recently disclosed that Apple's supply chain began producing the display screens for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air in February.

In related news, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth plans to introduce the new Yellow colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company last provided a Yellow colour choice for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Although it's uncertain if Apple will introduce a new hue for the iPhone 14 Pro models, Yellow may resemble the device's present Gold colour.

