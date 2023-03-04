Holi 2023 offer: HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro & more during Amazon sale

Holi 2023 offer: Amazon is offering big discounts on several wireless earphones, as part of their Holi celebration. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on AirPods, OnePlus Buds Pro, Jabra Elite 5 and other TWS earphones. Check out amazing deals.

As part of their Holi festival, Amazon is giving away a number of wireless earbuds at significant savings. The e-commerce behemoth is providing reductions on TWS earbuds like the Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro, and AirPods. This is probably the ideal moment to purchase a decent pair of wireless earbuds if you have been searching for them at an affordable price.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro are available for purchase on the company's main website, OnePlus.in, for Rs 9,990. This is the audio product's initial price, but the company is giving ICICI bank credit card users a reduction of up to Rs 1,000. It is important to note that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer significantly superior sound clarity thanks to a dual driver setup and ANC performs marginally better than the original. However, there is no reduction for the most recent version, so you'll have to pay Rs 11,999 for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

At Amazon webiste, you can grab this Buds Pro at Rs 9840 and don't forget to check out bank offers before sealing the deal.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro update: Will there be major changes to volume, mute buttons? Here's what we know

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is also a pretty good option and it is available at a lower price too. The Buds 2 is now available for purchase for Rs 5,999, which is less than its initial suggested retail price of Rs 10,999. Depending on your utilisation habits, it might last one or two days. The sound is balanced, the bass isn't overwhelming, and ANC support all contribute to a satisfying listening experience.

Also Read | Why is boAt Wave Flex smartwatch worth Rs 1500 a steal deal?

Jabra Elite 5

As part of its Holi deal, Amazon is presently selling the Jabra Elite 5, which had a starting price of Rs 14,999 when it was first introduced in India. Consequently, one receives a rebate of Rs 4,000 for this.

Oppo Enco X2

The Oppo Enco X2 wireless earbuds give excellent sound clarity and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for calls, making them a great option for those looking for more inexpensive wireless earbuds. It was initially offered in the nation for Rs 10,999, but Amazon is presently offering it for Rs 9,999.

Also Read | New Moto Razr foldable phone launching soon, CEO says 'it's much better'

Apple AirPods

The second-generation AirPods can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 11,990. Apple originally announced it with a price tag of Rs 14,900. This means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,910 on Amazon.

Also Read | International Women's Day 2023: 5 tech gifts to make your woman's life easier