Apple's iPhone SE 4 to launch in 2025! Here's what you can expect

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to get a major redesign in 2025, moving from the current iPhone 8-based design to one similar to the iPhone 14. It's expected to feature a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 processor, and a single 48MP rear camera, all while remaining a more affordable option.

The third-generation iPhone SE is the only one still using Apple's old design aesthetic, which had a home button and substantial bezels. It is the smallest iPhone that Apple formally offers and was modeled after the casing of the iPhone 8. Rumor has it, though, that this could soon change when Apple unveils the next version of iPhone SE in 2025.

iPhone SE 4: Expected design

Currently the smallest iPhone at 4.7 inches, the SE is expected to have a major design overhaul. With Face ID in place of Touch ID and an all-display design, the fourth generation iPhone SE is probably going to look a lot like Apple's other premium iPhone series. Additionally, according to the rumors, the screen would be 6.1 inches in size, which would make it much bigger than the present iPhone SE.

According to reports, the next iPhone SE will be based on the chassis of the iPhone 14, but with minor modifications. The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to include a single back lens in place of the twin rear cameras found on the iPhone 14. However, this may be a greater megapixel sensor than the 12MP main camera seen on the iPhone 14. Additionally, it won't feature a lightning port like the iPhone 14 since Apple plans to replace it with a USB-C port in order to comply with EU rules and keep its products consistent.

According to rumors, Apple may decide to keep the mute switch on the iPhone SE 4 instead of adding the Action Button, which was first included with the iPhone 15 Pro models and is now a regular feature on all iPhone 16 models.

iPhone SE 4: Expected display

The iPhone SE 3 is the final iPhone with an LCD panel; Apple has switched to OLED panels for all iPhones since the iPhone 12. The next iPhone SE 4, which is anticipated to include a 6.1-inch OLED display, may also alter this. DigiTimes, a Taiwanese magazine, had reported that Apple has already begun obtaining OLED panels for the iPhone SE 4 from China. It is also believed that this iPhone SE 4 will come with a notch, and not a dynamic island as seen on the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone SE 4: Expected camera

It is anticipated that Apple would just have one back camera on the next iPhone SE 4 in order to keep costs down and make the device inexpensive. It may, however, be a bigger, 48MP camera system that was taken from the iPhone 15 series. Additionally, it could include a 12MP front camera.

iPhone SE 4: Performance

According to rumors, Apple may be able to include its A18 processor inside the iPhone SE 4. Additionally, it could include 8GB of RAM to activate Apple Intelligence. For those who want to take use of Apple's premium features without having to pay a premium price, this might mean that the iPhone SE 4 would be just as powerful as the current iPhone 16 series.

When will Apple release iPhone SE 4?

Apple has consistently maintained a fairly low pricing point for its iPhone SE models, positioning them below the flagship line of handsets. Despite the addition of premium features and hardware modifications, the same is anticipated to happen with the iPhone SE 4. The forthcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $429, or around Rs 40,000, according to rumors, making it one of the most reasonably priced Apple products with Apple Intelligence. Early in 2025, Apple is also anticipated to reveal the iPhone SE.

