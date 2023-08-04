Apple iPhone 15 series: 5 reasons why it is worth the wait

American tech giant Apple gears up to unveil its latest line-up of the iPhone 15 series smartphones in September and as the D-day approaches, new rumours & leaks abound. Here are 5 reasons why it is worth the wait.

The American technology behemoth Apple is getting ready to reveal its newest lineup of iPhone 15 series handsets in September, and as the big day draws near, new speculations and leaks are everywhere. The third week of September is when Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the items, according to the most current reports. The crew has reportedly been asked not to take vacation days at the same time, according to recent sources.

Here are 5 reasons why the latest Apple series is worth the wait

Better battery

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring battery capacity improvements across the board. According to rumours, the basic iPhone 15 will have a 3,877mAh battery, which is a significant improvement over the iPhone 14's 3,279mAh capacity. Similar to how the iPhone 15 Plus, which has a 4,912mAh battery, is anticipated to deliver a significant improvement. Further, the Pro models are also getting in on the action, with the iPhone 15 Pro anticipated to house a 3,650mAh battery, surpassing the iPhone 14 Pro's 3,200mAh capacity.

New and latest chips

Leaks indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro's sibling will have an even more sophisticated A17 Bionic processor, despite the fact that the iPhone 14 Pro already has the potent A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 15 Pro may become one of the quickest smartphones available because to this increase in processing speed, which will enable seamless multitasking, slicker graphics, and better overall performance. Waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro won't be a terrible choice if you want the fastest processing power or even just lag-free gaming.

New 'Action Button'

Similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra, but with more choices geared towards phones, might be a new "Action Button." The Ring/Silent switch on the next Pro iPhone models is anticipated to be replaced with a new physical button. Users will be able to utilise this to rapidly access a number of features and settings without having to unlock their smartphone or go to an app.

USB Type C port

The lighting port is eventually anticipated to make way for the adaptable USB-C connector on the iPhone 15 series. The smartphone will now be in the same company as numerous Android gadgets, including its own distant relative, the Apple iPad Pro. Since the European Union requires that all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU include a USB-C charging connector starting in 2024, this specific hardware modification appears to be unavoidable for Apple.

New Dynamic Island

All of the iPhone 15 models, even the entry-level ones like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, are reportedly getting Dynamic Island this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The distinctive pill-shaped cutout known as the Dynamic Island originally debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro.

