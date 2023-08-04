Apple iPhone 15 series to launch on September 13? Here's what we know so far

Apple is rumored to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September, with sources hinting at a major smartphone announcement on September 13. The launch date is rumored to be September 13, with pre-orders starting on September 15 and the official launch on September 22.

Apple has finally decided on a date to unveil its next iPhone series– the iPhone 15 series. According to the most recent rumours, Apple intends to introduce the products around the third week of September. According to recent reports, the staff have been urged against taking vacation days at the same time.

Sources in the IT sector have revealed the much-anticipated release date for the iPhone 15 series. These insiders claim that cell carriers are telling staff members not to take any days off on September 13, maybe in anticipation of a significant smartphone announcement. Apple has a habit of releasing its most recent iPhones around September, however the precise brand behind this event is still unknown.

Apple has always released its new iPhones on Tuesdays. The event last year, however, defied convention and took place on September 7, a Wednesday. As September 13 comes on a Wednesday this year, there is speculation that Apple may select that day for its special event.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series should start on September 15 if the rumours are accurate, and the device's official release date is set for September 22. Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 began on September 9 of last year, and the devices went on sale on September 16.

There should be some fascinating new features in the iPhone 15 series. According to rumours, the next model will have edges that are slightly curved and narrower bezels surrounding the display. Additionally, rather than the standard Lightning connector, all four of the new versions might come with Dynamic Island and USB-C connectors. The usual stainless steel frame for the Pro versions may be replaced with a new titanium one to give the phones a more streamlined appearance.

