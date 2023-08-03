Infinix GT 10 Pro with colour changing panel, 108MP camera launched under Rs 20,000

The Infinix GT 10 Pro, a smartphone primarily aimed at gamers, has been launched in India with a semi-transparent design. It comes with 256GB storage that is gradually becoming among smartphones under Rs 20,000.

After much anticipation, the Infinix GT 10 Pro, often known as a doppelganger for the Nothing Phone (1), has finally been released in India. Although the new smartphone lacks inbuilt LED lights on the back, it has a semi-transparent appearance that is reminiscent of the Nothing Phone. Instead, there are minuscule strips of lighting next to the camera module that are entirely ornamental and only serve to improve the aesthetics of video games. Infinix asserts that gamers are the primary target market for their new smartphone.

The 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display on the Infinix GT 10 Pro has a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen features extremely thin bezels to improve gaming and content viewing. The display, according to Infinix, boasts a 93% screen-to-body ratio.

A 108-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors make up the triple camera arrangement on the device's back. A 32-megapixel camera is housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front. A MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage powers the smartphone. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities is also present.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro also has dual-band Wi-Fi, an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, and USB OTG capability, which can be used to connect gamepads. Additionally, there is a 3.5mm audio port, which is steadily disappearing from smartphones even at this price level.

Another interesting aspect? It may be modified and changed into a speaker. Many gamers seeking for something fresh and interesting on their cellphones are likely to be drawn to this aural experience.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro costs Rs 19,999 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It's encouraging to note that several smartphone manufacturers are now offering a 256GB storage option for their sub-Rs 20,000 models. Recently, Xiaomi made available a new Redmi 12 5G with a comparable storage option. Pre-ordering for it begins on August 4 and the sale on Flipkart starts on August 15.

The Infinix GT 10 Pro is available in the colours cyber black and mirage silver. The Mirage Silver model features a color-changing design that reveals steel blue and dusty pink tones when exposed to UV light, while the Cyber Black variant has vivid orange highlights. Flipkart users can also avail sale offers including no-cost EMI to reduce the price of the device.

