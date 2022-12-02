Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 45,200! Here's how to avail the deal on Flipkart

    Currently on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 is available in 6 colour options - Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue and Green. Apple iPhone 13 was launched by the company last year at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Know how to avail it for Rs 45,200.

    Since the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 series, sales of the Apple iPhone 13, one of the "most-selling" iPhones to date, have increased. It's a wise decision to spend money on an Apple iPhone 13 that is offered at a much cheaper price since, for some who are unaware, the Apple iPhone 14 has practically same design and characteristics as the Apple iPhone 13. With a market share of almost 40% in India's premium smartphone market, the handset enabled the Cupertino-based tech titan overtake Samsung and OnePlus.

    The business introduced the Apple iPhone 13 last year, with a starting price of Rs 79,900. Along with the normal model, the firm also unveiled the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Apple iPhone 13 Mini. Despite the brand's discontinuation of the Pro variants, the Apple iPhone 13 is still available on Flipkart for Rs 45,200.

    Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs 65,999 after a Rs 3,901 discount, while Apple is selling it for Rs 69,900. Additionally, Flipkart is providing a 5% cashback on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. In this instance, the reduction is worth Rs 3,299, lowering the price to Rs 62,700.

    Flipkart is providing Rs 17,500 discount in return for your old smartphone, which might further reduce the cost of the smartphone. This implies that after a Rs 24,700 discount, you can get an Apple iPhone 13 on Flipkart for for Rs 45,200. You should be aware that the smartphone's price is for the 128GB model.

    The Apple iPhone 13 is now offered on Flipkart in six different colour options: Starlight, Pink, Moonlight, Red, Blue, and Green. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and an A15 Bionic processor powers it from the inside out. The smartphone has a dual 12-megapixel camera at the back and a 12-megapixel camera up front.

