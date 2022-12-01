iQOO Neo 7 SE key specs officially announced ahead of December 2 launch

iQOO will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China on December 2 but much of its specs are already out. iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 5000mAh battery with 120w wired charging support.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE will be announced in China on December 2. While the launch is tomorrow, most of the details are already out and a few have been confirmed by the company itself. The new iQOO phone will include an AMOLED screen, a sufficient battery, a MediaTek CPU, and more. Here is everything we currently know about the high-end phone.

It is known that the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor is housed within the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The business has now also disclosed that the newest 5G phone would have a 5,000mAh battery inside. The company will provide support for 120W fast charger, according to various media reports. A fast charger will probably be included by iQOO in the retail packaging.

According to the reports, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ functionality and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a punch-hole display like the majority of current smartphones.

There may be a triple camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel main camera in terms of optics. Instead of an 8-megapixel sensor this time, there may be a 2-megapixel camera, which is a decrease. The third one has a 2-megapixel sensor as well and may be used for macro photography. However, you don't get much of a result because these 2-megapixel sensors are useless in real life. These, however, are not the iQOO Neo 7 SE's official technical details. On December 2, the remaining information will be made public.

If or when it releases in India, the iQOO Neo 7 SE's pricing may go below Rs 30,000, according to the specifications. There is currently no confirmation regarding its Indian debut. However, given that the iQOO Neo 6 was also announced there, we do anticipate it to arrive in India.

