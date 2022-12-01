Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQOO Neo 7 SE key specs officially announced ahead of December 2 launch

    iQOO will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China on December 2 but much of its specs are already out.  iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming phone will feature a 5000mAh battery with 120w wired charging support.

    iQOO Neo 7 SE key specs officially announced ahead of December 2 launch details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7 SE will be announced in China on December 2. While the launch is tomorrow, most of the details are already out and a few have been confirmed by the company itself. The new iQOO phone will include an AMOLED screen, a sufficient battery, a MediaTek CPU, and more. Here is everything we currently know about the high-end phone.

    It is known that the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor is housed within the iQOO Neo 7 SE. The business has now also disclosed that the newest 5G phone would have a 5,000mAh battery inside. The company will provide support for 120W fast charger, according to various media reports. A fast charger will probably be included by iQOO in the retail packaging.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    According to the reports, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ functionality and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a punch-hole display like the majority of current smartphones.

    There may be a triple camera arrangement with a 64-megapixel main camera in terms of optics. Instead of an 8-megapixel sensor this time, there may be a 2-megapixel camera, which is a decrease. The third one has a 2-megapixel sensor as well and may be used for macro photography. However, you don't get much of a result because these 2-megapixel sensors are useless in real life. These, however, are not the iQOO Neo 7 SE's official technical details.  On December 2, the remaining information will be made public.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    If or when it releases in India, the iQOO Neo 7 SE's pricing may go below Rs 30,000, according to the specifications. There is currently no confirmation regarding its Indian debut. However, given that the iQOO Neo 6 was also announced there, we do anticipate it to arrive in India.

    (Photo: Aarav2Tech / @aarav2tech007 | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked Likely to have titanium chassis curved edges dual front camera more gcw

    iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked Here s what we know about Google s upcoming smartphone gcw

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked likely to have flat sides 108MP main camera side fingerprint sensor more gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 design leaked! Likely to have flat sides, 108MP main camera, side fingerprint sensor & more

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series gcw

    Samsung likely to give THIS iPhone 14 feature to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37 day wait period Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max buyers face 37-day wait period; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Newly-wed Kerala couple's photoshoot captures elephant attack; video goes viral - gps

    Newly-wed Kerala couple's photoshoot captures elephant attack; video goes viral

    In a first two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana gcw

    In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

    My remarks were interpreted differently Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on The Kashmir Files row AJR

    'My remarks were interpreted differently': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files' row

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel-ayh

    Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape among new Cricket Advisory Committee members to pick fresh selection panel

    football Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer snt

    Canelo Alvarez vs Lionel Messi: Argentine ends 'jersey kicking' saga with strong message to Mexico boxer

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon