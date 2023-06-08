WhatsApp introduces Channels feature for broadcast texts; Know what it is, how does it work & other details

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of Channels, a new feature that Meta claims will provide a private way for users to receive important updates from people and organizations. Users will be able to follow specific channels without cluttering their personal conversations.

WhatsApp has released a new feature called Channels, which might be quite beneficial, particularly for company owners and content producers who constantly market their businesses through the platform. Users will get access to a new tab called updates, where they will be able to see updates from the Channels that they have chosen to follow. This Update tab will display information that is distinct from conversations with your family, friends, and communities.

Here's all you need to know about WhatsApp's new feature and how to utilise it.

Channels, according to the firm, is a "one-way broadcast tool for admins" via which they may distribute information in any format, including text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls. Furthermore, WhatsApp is creating a separate directory where users may search for Channels based on their interests. They may find Channels dedicated to their interests, preferred sports teams, local government updates, and much more.

However, browsing the directory is not the only option to join up for a channel. Invite links delivered in chats, e-mail, or posted online can also lead users to a channel.

Details about availability

The Channels feature will first be available in Colombia and Singapore and over the coming months, the feature will be rolled out in more countries. As already mentioned above, admins will be able to use the feature to send broadcast messages. They will also have control over their audience. As for users, they can simply look up for their favourite channel through a directory and can follow it to get regular updates. Users can also get invited to a channel via an invite link that can be sent through chats, e-mail, or posted online.

What about privacy?

The phone numbers and profile images of channel administrators will not be displayed to followers, protecting their privacy. Following a channel, on the other hand, does not reveal the user's phone number to the admin or other followers. The choice to follow a channel is totally personal.

Administrators will now be able to restrict screenshots and forwarding from their channels. Admins will have the ability to choose who may follow their channels and whether or not they want their channels to be discoverable in the directory.

