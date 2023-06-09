Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    The newly launched JioTag comes with a price tag of Rs 749 in India and interested buyers can get it via the Jio website. It is a cheaper alternative to Apple’s AirTag. Here are all the details.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, is recognised for challenging multinational firms' supremacy by producing affordable yet feature-rich items for the general market. Reliance Jio has developed a multitude of devices throughout the years, ranging from smartphones to VR headsets, to serve the world's most populous country. Following in the footsteps of Apple, Jio has unveiled a new device that has the potential to destroy Apple's domination in the market.

    Apple AirTag is the first name that comes to mind when we think about little tracking devices. Despite the fact that there are numerous other identical devices on the market with similar functionality at far lower prices, Apple has been dominating the race owing to brand popularity. 

    Check out its features

    JioTag, as the name indicates, is a Bluetooth-enabled lost and found tracker that may let you easily tag and find all of your items. JioTag, which weighs less than 10 grammes, has an indoor range of up to 20 metres and an outdoor range of up to 50 metres. JioTag, which is only available in white, can locate your misplaced items via the Jio Community Find Network. With the specialised slot within the product body, you may connect the tag to your possession.

    It includes a free spare battery and lanyard cable included. If you attach a JioTag to your easily misplaced things, you will receive an alert on your phone when you leave them behind. If you misplaced your goods and missed the disconnection notifications, JioTag will offer the precise location of your item's last disconnection.

    Price

     The JioTag costs Rs 749 and is available on Jio's official website. Though, the MRP of the device is Rs 2,199. People can choose to select cash on delivery options, but this is available for select pin codes. Comparatively, Apple’s AirTag is pretty expensive and is priced at Rs 3,490.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
