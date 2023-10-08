Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amazon sale 2023: 5 deals on smartwatches you shouln't miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival kicks off on October 8 for everyone. Amazon Prime members can access early deal offers from October 7.  Check out 5 amazing deals on smartwatches.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 6:51 PM IST

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale of 2023 has begun, and Prime members get early access. Beginning October 8, the e-commerce behemoth's sale will be accessible to all. However, starting today, Amazon Prime subscribers may get early bargain offerings. A 10% immediate discount is also being offered by Amazon on purchases made with SBI debit and credit cards, in addition to price reductions and exchange incentives.

    Other businesses, like Xiaomi and OnePlus, provide an additional discount for early access offers. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has something for everyone, from smartphones to smart home appliances.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series

    During the holiday season, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, which come in 40mm and 44mm size options, are on sale. The price of the Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth 44mm model on Amazon is merely Rs. 7,999. This is a 70% savings off the item's original price of Rs. 26,999. The Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 upgrade recently arrived for the Galaxy Watch 4 series as well. Samsung includes Exynos W920 SoC, 1.5GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage in its smartwatches.

    Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

    The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 provides the largest display from the business with a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen, making it the best option for a metallic strap. A gesture control functionality is also supported by the smartwatch's functional crown. There are also leather and silicone straps available from the brand. Although its initial price is Rs. 8,999, it is available as part of the Prime Early Deal for Rs. 2,999.

    OnePlus Nord Watch

    At its holiday sale, OnePlus is giving its items a significant discount. The firm is presently selling the Nord Watch for Rs. 3,999. It has a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. On the watch, OnePlus also has 105 workout modes and several health functions. The battery life is stated to be 10 days.

    Redmi Watch 3 Active

    The Redmi Watch 3 Active is being sold by the firm for just Rs. 2,599 during the Prime Early promotion, while the launch price is Rs. 5,999. The smartwatch has various built-in health functions in addition to Bluetooth calling. It has a 1.83-inch metallic-finished display. It states that the battery may last up to 12 days.

    BoAt Xtend Plus smartwatch

    BoAt is slashing the price of its Xtend Plus smartwatch from its initial launch price of Rs. 9,499 to just Rs. 1,998 during the Amazon sale. 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode is one of its characteristics. Over 100 sports modes and health elements are also available to users. On typical use, it is said to last up to seven days.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 6:51 PM IST
