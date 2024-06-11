Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

    The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier is set to be a pivotal match for the Men in Blue as they face the Asian champions away from home. With Sunil Chhetri retired, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leads the team in this crucial encounter, aiming to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Catch all the details about the match timing, venue, and where to watch the live streaming of this exciting clash.

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

    The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier is a crucial match for the Men in Blue. With Sunil Chhetri having retired, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side. The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 is a make-or-break encounter for India, who face Asian champions Qatar away from home on Tuesday. A victory in this match could change the course of Indian football history.

    India has never made it to Round 3 of the World Cup qualifiers before. Their hopes are still alive this time, but they face a formidable challenge ahead.

    When will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

    The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, June 11 (IST).

    Where will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

    The match will take place at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

    What time will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

    The match will start at 9:15 PM IST.

    Which TV channels will telecast the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

    The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

    Where to follow the live streaming of the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

    The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans osf

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world osf

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Football Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City osf

    Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter

    Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers AJR

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket osf

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star osf

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon