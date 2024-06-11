Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier is set to be a pivotal match for the Men in Blue as they face the Asian champions away from home. With Sunil Chhetri retired, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu leads the team in this crucial encounter, aiming to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Catch all the details about the match timing, venue, and where to watch the live streaming of this exciting clash.

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifier is a crucial match for the Men in Blue. With Sunil Chhetri having retired, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the side. The final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers Round 2 is a make-or-break encounter for India, who face Asian champions Qatar away from home on Tuesday. A victory in this match could change the course of Indian football history.

India has never made it to Round 3 of the World Cup qualifiers before. Their hopes are still alive this time, but they face a formidable challenge ahead.

When will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be played on Tuesday, June 11 (IST).

Where will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The match will take place at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match start?

The match will start at 9:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The match will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier match?

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Latest Videos