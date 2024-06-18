Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures

    The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season were announced on Tuesday, sparking anticipation for another exciting year of football.

    Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season were released on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the countdown to another thrilling football season. Here's a look at the opening fixtures for Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves, and all 20 teams as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

    Friday 16 August 2024

    20:00 Man Utd v Fulham 

    Saturday 17 August 2024

    12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool 
    Arsenal v Wolves
    Everton v Brighton
    Newcastle United v Southampton
    Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
    17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa 

    Sunday 18 August 2024

    14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace 
    16:30 Chelsea v Man City (Sky Sports)

    Monday 19 August 2024

    20:00 Leicester City v Spurs (Sky Sports)

    Saturday 24 August 2024 

    AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
    Aston Villa v Arsenal
    Brighton v Man Utd
    Crystal Palace v West Ham
    Fulham v Leicester City
    Liverpool v Brentford
    Man City v Ipswich Town
    Southampton v Nottingham Forest
    Spurs v Everton
    Wolves v Chelsea 

    Saturday 31 August 2024

    Arsenal v Brighton
    Brentford v Southampton
    Chelsea v Crystal Palace
    Everton v AFC Bournemouth
    Ipswich Town v Fulham
    Leicester City v Aston Villa
    Man Utd v Liverpool
    Newcastle United v Spurs
    Nottingham Forest v Wolves
    West Ham v Man City

    Saturday 14 September 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
    Aston Villa v Everton
    Brighton v Ipswich Town
    Crystal Palace v Leicester City
    Fulham v West Ham
    Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
    Man City v Brentford
    Southampton v Man Utd
    Spurs v Arsenal
    Wolves v Newcastle United

    Saturday 21 September 2024

    Aston Villa v Wolves
    Brighton v Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace v Man Utd
    Fulham v Newcastle United
    Leicester City v Everton
    Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
    Man City v Arsenal
    Southampton v Ipswich Town
    Spurs v Brentford
    West Ham v Chelsea 

    Saturday 28 September 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
    Arsenal v Leicester City
    Brentford v West Ham
    Chelsea v Brighton
    Everton v Crystal Palace
    Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
    Man Utd v Spurs
    Newcastle United v Man City
    Nottingham Forest v Fulham
    Wolves v Liverpool

    Saturday 5 October 2024

    Arsenal v Southampton
    Aston Villa v Man Utd
    Brentford v Wolves
    Brighton v Spurs
    Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace v Liverpool
    Everton v Newcastle United
    Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
    Man City v Fulham
    West Ham v Ipswich Town 

    Saturday 19 October 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
    Fulham v Aston Villa
    Ipswich Town v Everton
    Liverpool v Chelsea
    Man Utd v Brentford
    Newcastle United v Brighton
    Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
    Southampton v Leicester City
    Spurs v West Ham
    Wolves v Man City 

    Saturday 26 October 2024

    Arsenal v Liverpool
    Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
    Brentford v Ipswich Town
    Brighton v Wolves
    Chelsea v Newcastle United
    Crystal Palace v Spurs
    Everton v Fulham
    Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
    Man City v Southampton
    West Ham v Man Utd 

    Saturday 2 November 2024 

    AFC Bournemouth v Man City
    Fulham v Brentford
    Ipswich Town v Leicester City
    Liverpool v Brighton
    Man Utd v Chelsea
    Newcastle United v Arsenal
    Nottingham Forest v West Ham
    Southampton v Everton
    Spurs v Aston Villa
    Wolves v Crystal Palace 

    Saturday 9 November 2024

    Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
    Brighton v Man City
    Chelsea v Arsenal
    Crystal Palace v Fulham
    Liverpool v Aston Villa
    Man Utd v Leicester City
    Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
    Spurs v Ipswich Town
    West Ham v Everton
    Wolves v Southampton 

    Saturday 23 November 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
    Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
    Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
    Everton v Brentford
    Fulham v Wolves
    Ipswich Town v Man Utd
    Leicester City v Chelsea
    Man City v Spurs
    Newcastle United v West Ham
    Southampton v Liverpool

    Saturday 30 November 2024

    Brentford v Leicester City
    Brighton v Southampton
    Chelsea v Aston Villa
    Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
    Liverpool v Man City
    Man Utd v Everton
    Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
    Spurs v Fulham
    West Ham v Arsenal
    Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

    Tuesday 3 December 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
    Arsenal v Man Utd
    Aston Villa v Brentford
    Everton v Wolves
    Fulham v Brighton
    Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
    Leicester City v West Ham

    Wednesday 4 December 2024

    Man City v Nottingham Forest
    Newcastle United v Liverpool
    Southampton v Chelsea

    Saturday 7 December 2024

    Aston Villa v Southampton
    Brentford v Newcastle United
    Crystal Palace v Man City
    Everton v Liverpool
    Fulham v Arsenal
    Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
    Leicester City v Brighton
    Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
    Spurs v Chelsea
    West Ham v Wolves

    Saturday 14 December 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
    Arsenal v Everton
    Brighton v Crystal Palace
    Chelsea v Brentford
    Liverpool v Fulham
    Man City v Man Utd
    Newcastle United v Leicester City
    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
    Southampton v Spurs
    Wolves v Ipswich Town 

    Saturday 21 December 2024

    Aston Villa v Man City
    Brentford v Nottingham Forest
    Crystal Palace v Arsenal
    Everton v Chelsea
    Fulham v Southampton
    Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
    Leicester City v Wolves
    Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
    Spurs v Liverpool
    West Ham v Brighton

    Thursday 26 December 2024

    AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
    Arsenal v Ipswich Town
    Brighton v Brentford
    Chelsea v Fulham
    Liverpool v Leicester City
    Man City v Everton
    Newcastle United v Aston Villa
    Nottingham Forest v Spurs
    Southampton v West Ham
    Wolves v Man Utd

    Sunday 29 December 2024

    Aston Villa v Brighton
    Brentford v Arsenal
    Crystal Palace v Southampton
    Everton v Nottingham Forest
    Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
    Ipswich Town v Chelsea
    Leicester City v Man City
    Man Utd v Newcastle United
    Spurs v Wolves
    West Ham v Liverpool

    Saturday 4 January 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Everton
    Aston Villa v Leicester City
    Brighton v Arsenal
    Crystal Palace v Chelsea
    Fulham v Ipswich Town
    Liverpool v Man Utd
    Man City v West Ham
    Southampton v Brentford
    Spurs v Newcastle United
    Wolves v Nottingham Forest

    Tuesday 14 January 2025

    Arsenal v Spurs
    Brentford v Man City
    Everton v Aston Villa
    Ipswich Town v Brighton
    Leicester City v Crystal Palace
    Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
    West Ham v Fulham

    Wednesday 15 January 2025

    Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
    Newcastle United v Wolves 
    20:00 Man Utd v Southampton 

    Saturday 18 January 2025

    Arsenal v Aston Villa
    Brentford v Liverpool
    Chelsea v Wolves
    Everton v Spurs
    Ipswich Town v Man City
    Leicester City v Fulham
    Man Utd v Brighton
    Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
    Nottingham Forest v Southampton
    West Ham v Crystal Palace

    Saturday 25 January 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
    Aston Villa v West Ham
    Brighton v Everton
    Crystal Palace v Brentford
    Fulham v Man Utd
    Liverpool v Ipswich Town
    Man City v Chelsea
    Southampton v Newcastle United
    Spurs v Leicester City
    Wolves v Arsenal

    Saturday 1 February 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
    Arsenal v Man City
    Brentford v Spurs
    Chelsea v West Ham
    Everton v Leicester City
    Ipswich Town v Southampton
    Man Utd v Crystal Palace
    Newcastle United v Fulham
    Nottingham Forest v Brighton
    Wolves v Aston Villa 

    Saturday 15 February 2025

    Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
    Brighton v Chelsea
    Crystal Palace v Everton
    Fulham v Nottingham Forest
    Leicester City v Arsenal
    Liverpool v Wolves
    Man City v Newcastle United
    Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
    Spurs v Man Utd
    West Ham v Brentford

    Saturday 22 February 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
    Arsenal v West Ham
    Aston Villa v Chelsea
    Everton v Man Utd
    Fulham v Crystal Palace
    Ipswich Town v Spurs
    Leicester City v Brentford
    Man City v Liverpool
    Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
    Southampton v Brighton

    Tuesday 25 February 2025

    Brentford v Everton
    Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
    Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
    Spurs v Man City
    West Ham v Leicester City
    Wolves v Fulham
    20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

    Wednesday 26 February 2025

    Chelsea v Southampton
    20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
    20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town

    Saturday 8 March 2025

    Brentford v Aston Villa
    Brighton v Fulham
    Chelsea v Leicester City
    Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
    Liverpool v Southampton
    Man Utd v Arsenal
    Nottingham Forest v Man City
    Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
    West Ham v Newcastle United
    Wolves v Everton

    Saturday 15 March 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
    Arsenal v Chelsea
    Aston Villa v Liverpool
    Everton v West Ham
    Fulham v Spurs
    Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
    Leicester City v Man Utd
    Man City v Brighton
    Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
    Southampton v Wolves 

    Tuesday 1 April 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
    Arsenal v Fulham
    Brighton v Aston Villa
    Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
    Wolves v West Ham

    Wednesday 2 April 2025

    Chelsea v Spurs
    Man City v Leicester City
    Newcastle United v Brentford
    Southampton v Crystal Palace 
    20:00 Liverpool v Everton

    Saturday 5 April 2025

    Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
    Brentford v Chelsea
    Crystal Palace v Brighton
    Everton v Arsenal
    Fulham v Liverpool
    Ipswich Town v Wolves
    Leicester City v Newcastle United
    Man Utd v Man City
    Spurs v Southampton
    West Ham v AFC Bournemouth 

    Saturday 12 April 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
    Arsenal v Brentford
    Brighton v Leicester City
    Chelsea v Ipswich Town
    Liverpool v West Ham
    Man City v Crystal Palace
    Newcastle United v Man Utd
    Nottingham Forest v Everton
    Southampton v Aston Villa
    Wolves v Spurs 

    Saturday 19 April 2025

    Aston Villa v Newcastle United
    Brentford v Brighton
    Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
    Everton v Man City
    Fulham v Chelsea
    Ipswich Town v Arsenal
    Leicester City v Liverpool
    Man Utd v Wolves
    Spurs v Nottingham Forest
    West Ham v Southampton

    Saturday 26 April 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
    Arsenal v Crystal Palace
    Brighton v West Ham
    Chelsea v Everton
    Liverpool v Spurs
    Man City v Aston Villa
    Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
    Nottingham Forest v Brentford
    Southampton v Fulham
    Wolves v Leicester City

    Saturday 3 May 2025

    Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
    Aston Villa v Fulham
    Brentford v Man Utd
    Brighton v Newcastle United
    Chelsea v Liverpool
    Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
    Everton v Ipswich Town
    Leicester City v Southampton
    Man City v Wolves
    West Ham v Spurs 

    Saturday 10 May 2025

    AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
    Fulham v Everton
    Ipswich Town v Brentford
    Liverpool v Arsenal
    Man Utd v West Ham
    Newcastle United v Chelsea
    Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
    Southampton v Man City
    Spurs v Crystal Palace
    Wolves v Brighton

    Sunday 18 May 2025

    Arsenal v Newcastle United
    Aston Villa v Spurs
    Brentford v Fulham
    Brighton v Liverpool
    Chelsea v Man Utd
    Crystal Palace v Wolves
    Everton v Southampton
    Leicester City v Ipswich Town
    Man City v AFC Bournemouth
    West Ham v Nottingham Forest

    Sunday 25 May 2025

    16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
    16:00 Fulham v Man City
    16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
    16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
    16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
    16:00 Newcastle United v Everton
    16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
    16:00 Southampton v Arsenal
    16:00 Spurs v Brighton
    16:00 Wolves v Brentford

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
