Premier League 2024-25: Man Utd open season at home; City face Chelsea, Arsenal take on Wolves; full fixtures
The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season were released on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the countdown to another thrilling football season. Here's a look at the opening fixtures for Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Wolves, and all 20 teams as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
Friday 16 August 2024
20:00 Man Utd v Fulham
Saturday 17 August 2024
12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool
Arsenal v Wolves
Everton v Brighton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa
Sunday 18 August 2024
14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
16:30 Chelsea v Man City (Sky Sports)
Monday 19 August 2024
20:00 Leicester City v Spurs (Sky Sports)
Saturday 24 August 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brighton v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Ipswich Town
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 31 August 2024
Arsenal v Brighton
Brentford v Southampton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Fulham
Leicester City v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Spurs
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Man City
Saturday 14 September 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Everton
Brighton v Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Brentford
Southampton v Man Utd
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday 21 September 2024
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Arsenal
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 28 September 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Leicester City
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Man City
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 5 October 2024
Arsenal v Southampton
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Newcastle United
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
West Ham v Ipswich Town
Saturday 19 October 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Fulham v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Everton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle United v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Leicester City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 26 October 2024
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Wolves
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Fulham
Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
Man City v Southampton
West Ham v Man Utd
Saturday 2 November 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Fulham v Brentford
Ipswich Town v Leicester City
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
Southampton v Everton
Spurs v Aston Villa
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 9 November 2024
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Man City
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Spurs v Ipswich Town
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 23 November 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Wolves
Ipswich Town v Man Utd
Leicester City v Chelsea
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Liverpool
Saturday 30 November 2024
Brentford v Leicester City
Brighton v Southampton
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town
Spurs v Fulham
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Tuesday 3 December 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Man Utd
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Wolves
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v West Ham
Wednesday 4 December 2024
Man City v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle United v Liverpool
Southampton v Chelsea
Saturday 7 December 2024
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Arsenal
Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Brighton
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 14 December 2024
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Brentford
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Ipswich Town
Saturday 21 December 2024
Aston Villa v Man City
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Southampton
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Wolves
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Brighton
Thursday 26 December 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd
Sunday 29 December 2024
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Leicester City v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Spurs v Wolves
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday 4 January 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle United
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Tuesday 14 January 2025
Arsenal v Spurs
Brentford v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
West Ham v Fulham
Wednesday 15 January 2025
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Wolves
20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Saturday 18 January 2025
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Wolves
Everton v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Man City
Leicester City v Fulham
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday 25 January 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v West Ham
Brighton v Everton
Crystal Palace v Brentford
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Leicester City
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday 1 February 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Leicester City
Ipswich Town v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 15 February 2025
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Newcastle United
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Brentford
Saturday 22 February 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Spurs
Leicester City v Brentford
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Tuesday 25 February 2025
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Man City
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Fulham
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Wednesday 26 February 2025
Chelsea v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town
Saturday 8 March 2025
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 15 March 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Wolves
Tuesday 1 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Wednesday 2 April 2025
Chelsea v Spurs
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Brentford
Southampton v Crystal Palace
20:00 Liverpool v Everton
Saturday 5 April 2025
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Liverpool
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 12 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Leicester City
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 19 April 2025
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brentford v Brighton
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Fulham v Chelsea
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 26 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Fulham
Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday 3 May 2025
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Fulham
Brentford v Man Utd
Brighton v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v Ipswich Town
Leicester City v Southampton
Man City v Wolves
West Ham v Spurs
Saturday 10 May 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Fulham v Everton
Ipswich Town v Brentford
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Sunday 18 May 2025
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Ipswich Town
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 25 May 2025
16:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
16:00 Fulham v Man City
16:00 Ipswich Town v West Ham
16:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
16:00 Man Utd v Aston Villa
16:00 Newcastle United v Everton
16:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
16:00 Southampton v Arsenal
16:00 Spurs v Brighton
16:00 Wolves v Brentford
