Kylian Mbappe opens up about ‘rock bottom’ moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid

After a tumultuous start to his Real Madrid career, Kylian Mbappe is showcasing significant improvement in recent games. Now, the French forward himself has acknowledged that he's capable of even more.

Mbappe's lowest point in the Los Blancos shirt came when he missed a penalty against Athletic Bilbao, just a week after suffering a similar fate against Liverpool. However, this setback proved to be a catalyst for change. Mbappe revealed that hitting rock bottom forced him to re-evaluate his approach, realizing the need to give his all for the Real Madrid shirt.

"But, as I said before, I've been improving in the last few games. Bilbao did me good, because I hit rock bottom; missing that penalty... I realised that I had to give my all for this shirt. Play with personality," he said.

Mbappe said as he continued to work on his game, he began to develop a better understanding with his teammates.

"We are getting to know each other better. My arrival changed many things in the team, but the adaptation, as the coach said, is over. I feel very good and you can see on the field that I understand the rest of the players better. And that we are all playing much better now," Mbappe added.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been a constant source of support for Mbappe, never wavering in his belief in the Frenchman's abilities. Ancelotti jokingly reminded journalists that he had always been right about Mbappe, who has indeed begun to showcase his exceptional quality.

"His adaptation period is over," Ancelotti said, adding, "He has shown that, sometimes, I am right!

The Real Madrid coach added that the French forward has been self-critical and this attitude helped him overcome a difficult situation.

