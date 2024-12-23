Blow for Arsenal as Bukayo Saka set to miss '4 to 6 weeks' after hamstring injury against Crystal Palace

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Gunners' 5-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, according to The Times.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Gunners' 5-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, according to The Times. The 23-year-old forward, who was visibly in pain, signaled for a substitution in the 24th minute and was seen leaving Selhurst Park with crutches.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Arsenal, with a demanding fixture schedule ahead. The club will play ten matches across all competitions before the end of January, including crucial Premier League clashes against Ipswich Town, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa, as well as two Champions League group-stage games and a League Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

Saka's injury is expected to keep him out for a period of four to six weeks, potentially ruling him out until early February, depending on the severity of the hamstring strain. If the recovery follows a typical trajectory, the winger will also miss Arsenal's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United, further compounding Arteta's challenges.

This marks the third hamstring issue for Saka this season, raising concerns about his long-term fitness and durability. The injury follows a string of previous muscle problems, including a thigh issue last season that forced him to miss three Premier League games.

Criticism has already started to mount against Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is accused of mismanaging Saka’s workload in recent seasons. With no reliable backup to shoulder some of the offensive responsibility, Arteta's failure to sign a capable replacement for Saka during the summer has left the team vulnerable. Despite attempts to bolster the attack with Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea, the 29-year-old has struggled to find his form and was even omitted from the matchday squad for the Crystal Palace game.

Arteta's continued reliance on Saka in such a heavy schedule raises questions about his management of the young forward's health and long-term prospects. Without a reliable alternative, Arsenal faces the challenge of replacing one of their most vital players at a crucial point in the season. With Saka's future fitness in question, the club will need to urgently reassess their approach to player rotation and recruitment if they are to avoid further setbacks.

