Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scott Parker begin Burnely reign with dominant 4-1 Championship-win over Luton Town

    Josh Brownhill, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea and Vitinho netted for the Clarets, while Hatters' lone goal came through Tahith Chong. The victory helped Scott Parker's side to climb to second in the second tier table.  

    football Scott Parker begin Burnely reign with dominant 4-1 Championship-win over Luton Town scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Burnely began life under Scott Parker with a dominant 4-1 win over Luton Town in their EFL Championship opener on Monday night. Relegated from the Premier League after just one season in the top flight, the Clarets are expected to challenge for top two spots in the English second tier table this season. 

    Also read: Arsenal's Premier League title ambitions: Can set-piece mastery unlock success for Gunners in 2024-25 season?

    Captain Josh Brownhill drew the first blood six minutes into the second-half, before Wilson Odobert doubled the lead eight minutes before break. Though Luton halved the deficit courtesy of Tahith Chong's 55th-minute effort, the Clarets restored the two goal cushion thanks to Dara O'shea's 72nd-minute header. And then Vitinho put the icing on the cake ten minutes from time. 

    Burnley's first two goals came through long balls. Left Back Pires played a perfectly weight through ball to find Brownhill's run, and the skipper made no mistake as he struck home between the visiting goalkeeper's legs. The second goal came through a long over head ball from the back. Odobert outran the Luton defenders before slotting home from inside the box. 

    The Hatters came close to reducing the deficit when Elijah Adebayo outjumped Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to get on the end of a cross, but the English  striker's effort struck the crossbar and went straight into the hands of Trafford. Nevertheless, Luton got the goal ten minutes into the second half when Alfie Doughty's header found Chong at the far post and the 24-year old tapped in from close range. 

    Burnley were the better side in front of goal and deservedly scored their third goal of the night 18 minutes from time. Centre-Back Oshea's powerful header from  a corner kick went past visiting goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and into the back of the net. Vitinho was looking dangerous down the right flank and the winger completed the drubbing with a powerful strike ten minutes from time. 

    Also read: Barcelona vs Monaco: Blaugrana thrashed 3-0 in their own backyard; fails to retain Gamper trophy

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona vs Monaco: Club Friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Barcelona vs Monaco: Club Friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football Sergi Roberto: Spanish midfielder bids farewell to Barcelona after 14 seasons scr

    Sergi Roberto: Spanish midfielder bids farewell to Barcelona after 14 seasons

    football Liverpool vs Sevilla: Luis Diaz's brace helps The Reds secure 4-1 friendly-win scr

    Liverpool vs Sevilla: Luis Diaz's brace helps The Reds secure 4-1 friendly-win

    football Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Club friendly live stream, schedule, fixture & probable lineups scr

    Atletico Madrid vs Juventus: Club friendly live stream, schedule, fixture & probable lineups

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick not entirely impressed despite 2-1 friendly win

    Recent Stories

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage dmn

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage

    Samantha shares pictures from sister Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, see photos RKK

    Samantha shares pictures from sister Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony, see photos

    Bengaluru metro commuters brace for shock as BMRCL mulls to hike ticket prices for PSD installation vkp

    Shock for Bengaluru metro commuters: Is BMRCL mulling ticket price hike for PSD installation? What we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 428 August 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 428 August 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor RKK

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon