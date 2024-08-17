Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Durand Cup 2024 Kolkata derby abandoned due to potential security issues

MBSG go through to quarterfinals as Group A winners, thanks to better goal-difference, while EBFC's faith will be decided after the Group F match between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong. Apart from the top-ranked teams from six groups, two of the best second-placed sides will also enter the last eight stage.

The Durand Cup 2024 group stage fixture between arch rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, slated to be held on Sunday (August 18) at the Salt Lake Stadium, has been abandoned due to potential security issues in the wake of RG Kar protests.

According to report in Sportstar, the decision comes in view of the current situation prevailing in Kolkata following the rape and murder of an intern doctor at the RG Kar Medical College Hospital. The police said that providing extra security for the Derby clash will be a big challenge. Therefore, the remainder of the Durand Cup 2024 matches are likely to be shifted to Jamshedpur.

"On behalf of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM, stands abandoned," read the official media release from the tournament committee.

After the sharing of points, both sides are now tied on seven points from three games. Top-ranked teams from each group earn automatic qualification to the quarterfinals and they will be joined by two of the best second-placed sides considering all the groups. Mohun Bagan go through to the knockout round as group winners because of better goal-difference, while the Red and Gold Brigade will have to wait for the result of the Group F-game between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong, both sides are locked on six points from two outings.

Mohun Bagan are the reigning champions having the won the tournament in 2023 by defeating East Bengal 1-0 in the final. It was the Mariners' 17th Durand Cup triumph, making them the most successful side in the history of the competition. EBFC are the second-most triumphant side in the tournament's history, with 16 titles.

