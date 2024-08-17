Neeraj Chopra wastes no time; back in training after silver medal win at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

After the conclusion of Paris Olympics, Neeraj has flown to Germany and will be taking part in the Lausanne Diamond League starting on August 22. The Haryana-born athlete is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at Paris Olympics 2024 by launching the javelin to a distance of 89.45 m. The 26-year-old, who had won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics three years ago, became the first track and field Indian athlete to win back-to-back medals at the Olympics. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold in Paris with a monstrous effort of 92.97 m, the new Olympic record.

After the conclusion of Paris Olympics, Neeraj has flown to Germany and will be taking part in the Lausanne Diamond League starting on August 22. The Haryana-born athlete is currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Diamond League standings, having collected seven points from one event, while Czechia's Jakub Vadlejch is occupying the top spot, with 14 points from two events.

Neeraj is expected to return home after the Diamond League final which will be held in Brussels on September 14. The 2023 World Athletics Championship gold medalist recently posted a video on his Instagram story where he can be seen hanging on the pull-up bar and training is abductor with medicine ball.

Although Neeraj has been the golden boy of Javelin throw, having won all the major international titles up for grabs, the 26-year-old is yet to touch the 90m mark. The 2022 Asian Games champion's best throw till date has been 89.94m, which was recorded in 2022. Meanwhile, 89.45m at Paris Olympics was his second best throw ever.

