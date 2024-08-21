Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    German legend Manuel Neuer retires from international football, goalkeeper says decision wasn't easy (WATCH)

    Germany's Manuel Neuer, the legendary goalkeeper for Bayern Munich, has officially announced his retirement from international football.

    football German legend Manuel Neuer retires from international football, goalkeeper says decision wasn't easy (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    Germany's legendary Manuel Neuer on Wednesday made a surprising announcement, declaring his retirement from international football with immediate effect. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who has been a stalwart for the German national team, revealed his decision in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram.

    Also read: 'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era

    Neuer, who has made 124 appearances for Germany and was a key figure in their World Cup victory in 2014, had earlier been speculated to be considering a role in the 2026 World Cup. However, he has chosen to end his international career now, concluding a remarkable 15-year journey.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer)

    In his Instagram video, Neuer reflected on his tenure with the Mannschaft, saying, “Today my career with the national team ends. This decision was not easy for me; it has been more than 15 years since I made my debut here. Everyone knows the highlight, the victory against Argentina in the Maracana at the World Cup.”

    He expressed his gratitude to his teammates, DFB staff, coaches, goalkeeping coaches, and fans, stating, “My thanks go to all the companions, all the DFB employees, the coaches, the goalkeeping coaches, the staff members and of course the teammates. And of course to you, dear fans, you supported me in every situation. Dear fans, a huge thank you from me. I loved wearing this jersey.”

    Neuer’s final appearance in the German jersey came during the summer’s European Championships, where Germany was eliminated by Spain in the quarter-finals. His decision marks the end of an era for German football, as he steps away from the team that has been a significant part of his career.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era snt

    'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era

    football Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid sign English midfielder from Chelsea scr

    Conor Gallagher: Atletico Madrid sign English midfielder from Chelsea

    sports India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH) scr

    India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH)

    cricket Jay Sha likely to be ICC Chairman, will replace Greg Barclay scr

    BCCI secretary Jay Sha likely to be next ICC Chairman, set to replace Greg Barclay

    football North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr

    North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Recent Stories

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns Await RBA

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert August 21: New Twists and turns await

    Tata Nano EV: Expected price, range and features in India RBA

    Tata Nano EV: Expected price, range and features in India

    Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy AJR

    Diet to sleep, 7 ways to keep your skin healthy

    Kylie Jenner BEST bikini photos Kim Kardashian's sister shares hottest swimsuit collection from her brand Khy RBA

    Kylie Jenner BEST bikini photos: Kim Kardashian's sister shares hottest swimsuit collection from her brand Khy

    football 'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era snt

    'Perfect place to shine': Joao Felix returns to Chelsea in permanent move, marks 9th signing of Maresca era

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon