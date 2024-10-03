Inter Miami claim MLS Supporters' Shield: Lionel Messi scores double in 3-2 win over Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi netted twice in the first-half before Diego Rossi pulled one back for Columbus Crew immediately after the break. Inter Miami restored their two-goal cushion through Luis Suarez's header, before Cucho Hernandez scored from the penalty spot for the Crew

Lionel Messi scored a double as Inter Miami beat Columbus Crew 3-2 to clinch the MLS Supporters' Shield. The Argentine legend netted twice in the space of five minutes towards the end of first-half before Diego Rossi pulled one back for the Crew immediately after the break. The Herons restored their two-goal cushion through Luis Suarez's header, before Cucho Hernandez scored from the penalty spot for Wilfried Nancy's side.

Although the two sides put the ball inside the net inside the opening quarter, both goals were disallowed for offsides. Nevertheless, Inter Miami drew the first blood right on the stroke of half-time. Defender Jordi Alba played a long ball forward and Messi controlled it with his brilliant touch. The 37-year-old got past Columbus defenders before poking home past an advancing Patrick Schulte and into the back of the net.

Five minutes into the first-half injury time, Messi produced an absolute piece of magic to double the lead. The former Barcelona-man scored a stunning free-kick goal from approximately 22 yards out. He took advantage of a poorly assembled wall and curled into the bottom corner past the stationary Columbus keeper Schulte.

However, Columbus puled one back 20 seconds into the second-half. The Inter Miami defence was caught off guard and the ball fell nicely for Rossi inside the box. The Uruguayan unleased a left-footed curler into the far top corner. Meanwhile, straight from the restart, Columbus gifted Miami a third when a mix-up between Schulte and the defence allowed Suarez to head home from just inside the box.

The Crew fought back again and made the score 3-2 just after the hour mark. Nancy's side were awarded a penalty as Noah Allen handled the ball inside the box. Hernandez stepped up, sent Darke Callender the wrong way, before slotting home into the bottom left corner.

Columbus were reduced to 10 man in the 63rd-minute when defender Rudy Camacho was sent off for his second yellow card offence. The 33-year-old lunged into Federico Redondo. Inter Miami held on to the slender lead and secured the Supporters Shield, which is a recognition for the best regular-season performance.

It is also the second trophy Messi has claimed with Inter Miami, and the triumph marks his 46th major trophy won for club and country. With this win, the Herons have secured home-advantage for the playoffs, which are set to commence in the final weekend of October with a best-of-three first round series.

Should Tata Martino's side emerge victorious from that series, they would have privilege of hosting every match throughout the remainder of the season.

