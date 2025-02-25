Former Norwegian Minister Erik Solheim applauds India’s rich culture and environmental ethos

Erik Solheim experienced Mahakumbh 2025, praising India's ancient wisdom and reverence for nature. He highlighted the deep connection between humans and the natural world in Indian philosophy, contrasting it with Western thought.

Former Norwegian Minister and ex-UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim, on Monday, experienced the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025, praising India’s ancient wisdom and deep reverence for nature.

Solheim shared his experience, saying, "Mahakumbh was incredible. Indian philosophy sees humans as part of nature, unlike Western thought, which places them above it. Indian culture deeply reveres rivers, forests, animals, birds, and Mother Earth."

He described his holy dip in the Ganga as a transformative experience, emphasizing that it is not just a religious practice but also an expression of gratitude towards nature.

Highlighting the symbolism of deities like Ganesha and Hanuman, he noted that Indian traditions underscore the deep connection between humans and the natural world.

Solheim stressed that environmental consciousness has been an intrinsic part of Indian culture for centuries, adding that his participation in Mahakumbh allowed him to witness this philosophy firsthand.

"Mother Earth does not depend on us; we depend on her. Learning to coexist with nature is crucial, and Indian culture offers valuable guidance for the modern world," he concluded.

