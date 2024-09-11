FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Colombia stun Argentina, Paraguay beat Brazil

Colombia avenged their 2024 Copa America final defeat courtesy of one goal each from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriquez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser. Diego Gomez's stunning strike handed Brazil their fourth defeat of qualifying campaign.

It was a day of upsets in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier as reigning champions Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Colombia at Estadio Metropolitano on Tuesday night (local time). The hosts avenged their 2024 Copa America final defeat courtesy of one goal each from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriquez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser.

In the other match of the day, Brazil suffered their fourth defeat of the qualifying campaign after being beaten 1-0 by Paraguay in Asuncion. The Selecao have dropped to fifth spot in the ten-team standings, with ten points to their name from eight games, eight adrift of leaders Argentina. Colombia, on the other hand, climbed to second position, trailing the leaders by just two points.

Argentina came close to taking an early lead when Julian Alvarez stole the ball from Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, but the Atletico Madrid man failed to find the back of the net from a tight angle. However, the hosts drew the first blood through Mosquera in the 25th-minute. Captain Rodriguez delivered a pinpoint cross from the left and the 23-year-old headed home from close range.

La Albiceleste kept pushing for the equaliser and finally found it in the 48th-minute. Gonzalez pounced on a giveaway in the middle of the park and sprinted into the box before slotting home through the legs of Vargas. It was the 26-year-old Juventus winger's fifth goal for the national team.

At 1-1 Nicolas Otamendi tackled Daniel Munoz inside the box and a penalty was awarded after VAR intervention. Rodriguez stepped up and smashed home from the penalty spot, making the score 2-1 on the hour-mark. Los Cafeteros held on to the slender lead and ended Argentina's 12-game winning run across all competitions.

Paraguay 1-0 Brazil, Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay, Chile 1-2 Bolivia

Five time world champions Brazil lost out to Paraguay courtesy of Diego Gomez's lone goal inside the opening 20 minutes. The Inter Miami midfielder controlled the ball outside the area and cut inside before firing home with the outside of his right foot. The 21-year-old's strike struck the woodwork and went in.

The defeat has left Brazil leading by a goal-difference from Venezuela, who played out a goalless draw at home to Uruguay. Paraguay, meanwhile, moved into the seventh position on nine points after just their second win of the qualifying campaign. Elsewhere, Chile's miserable run continued, losing 2-1 at home to Bolivia.

