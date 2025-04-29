English

Football transfer rumors: Rodrygo to Osimhen, latest updates in Europe

The summer transfer window is heating up, with top European clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest rumors and updates.

sports Apr 29 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
English

Jamie Gittens

Arsenal is chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and faces competition from Chelsea.

Image credits: Getty
English

Nuno Tavares

Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, who may also join Lazio.

Image credits: Getty
English

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea is leading the chase for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with negotiations progressing smoothly.

Image credits: Getty
English

Jarrod Bowen

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are chasing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, but may face paying up to €60m (£51m).

-

Image credits: Getty
English

Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United is confident of signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the deal reportedly a "done deal."

Image credits: Getty
English

Rodrygo

Manchester United is also preparing a €150m (£127.5m) bid for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is also wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty
English

Eliesse Ben Seghir

Liverpool is monitoring Monaco winger Eliesse Ben Seghir, valued at €30m (£25.5m), and also wanted by Manchester City.

Image credits: Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Records shattered by RR’s young sensation vs GT

Virat Kohli: 10 innings that defined RCB star's greatness in IPL

IPL 2025: How Suryakumar Yadav countered LSG’s spin attack?

Ancelotti out? 10 managers who could lead Real Madrid next