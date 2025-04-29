Football transfer rumors: Rodrygo to Osimhen, latest updates in Europe

The summer transfer window is heating up, with top European clubs making moves to strengthen their squads. Here are the latest rumors and updates.
Arsenal is chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and faces competition from Chelsea.
Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, who may also join Lazio.
Chelsea is leading the chase for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with negotiations progressing smoothly.
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are chasing West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, but may face paying up to €60m (£51m).
-
Manchester United is confident of signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the deal reportedly a "done deal."
Manchester United is also preparing a €150m (£127.5m) bid for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who is also wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool.
Liverpool is monitoring Monaco winger Eliesse Ben Seghir, valued at €30m (£25.5m), and also wanted by Manchester City.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Records shattered by RR’s young sensation vs GT
Virat Kohli: 10 innings that defined RCB star's greatness in IPL
IPL 2025: How Suryakumar Yadav countered LSG’s spin attack?
Ancelotti out? 10 managers who could lead Real Madrid next